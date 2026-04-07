Antonio Marras Fall 2026 Collection: A Sensual and Romantic Journey (2026)

A Sensual Revolution: Unveiling the Antonio Marras Fall 2026 Collection

In a bold move, Antonio Marras took a step back from the grand venues and opted for an intimate showcase this season. The designer's decision to return to his Milan base, a charming showroom, created an atmosphere that was both captivating and personal.

But here's where it gets intriguing: instead of his usual extensive lineup, Marras presented a concise collection of 50 looks. And this is the part most people miss - by simplifying his approach, he amplified his message of self-expression and romance.

The runway itself was a sight to behold, with a golden leaf pathway and pillars adorned with climbing roses, creating an enchanting setting.

Marras' focus on sensuality and slowness was evident in every aspect. The models' makeup, inspired by roses, added an intricate and captivating element to the show. The clothes, a wild yet refined blend of Marras' signature style, featured the rose motif as the central theme. From 1940s-inspired skirt suits to kimono dresses and lace-hemmed gowns, the rose motif rioted across the collection.

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Not all looks were dominated by roses. Leather biker suits and camp collar skirts offered a flower-free respite, showcasing Marras' versatility. A standout piece was the leopard-sleeved field coat, patched with prince of wales check, adding a unique twist.

And let's not forget the Caragol bag, a new addition to Marras' repertoire. With its coiled handle design and occasional rose embellishments, it became a distinctive punctuation mark in the collection.

This collection was a celebration of self-possession and romance. Marras' decision to simplify and focus on sensuality created a powerful statement.

What do you think? Is this collection a refreshing take on fashion, or does it miss the mark? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion!