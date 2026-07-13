Antonio Margarito's Bold Prediction: Who Wins Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2? (2026)

The boxing world is abuzz with anticipation as the highly anticipated rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao approaches. While the official announcement is still pending, the fight is expected to be a fully-sanctioned contest, with Mayweather's flawless 50-0 record on the line. This potential showdown has sparked intense debate, and one voice that stands out in the chorus is that of Antonio Margarito, a former world champion with a reputation for controversy.

Margarito, who suffered a unanimous decision loss to Pacquiao in 2010, has offered his prediction for the highly anticipated rematch. In a recent interview, he expressed his belief that Pacquiao is the better fighter and would emerge victorious if the two icons square off again. Margarito's insight is particularly intriguing given his own history of controversy, including accusations of cheating and the infamous 'loaded' gloves incident.

What makes Margarito's prediction even more compelling is his personal connection to the sport. At 48 years old, he is perhaps better placed than most to discuss Pacquiao's upcoming assignment with Mayweather. Margarito's perspective adds a layer of complexity to the debate, as he acknowledges Pacquiao's recent competitive draw with Mario Barrios and Mayweather's absence from the professional ring since his 2017 victory over Conor McGregor.

In his interview, Margarito's prediction is clear: he favors Pacquiao. He attributes this to his belief that Pacquiao is a better fighter, a stance that may be influenced by his own experiences in the ring. Margarito's comments raise a deeper question: how do personal experiences and history shape our perceptions of boxing legends?

The upcoming Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch is more than just a fight; it's a battle of legends, a clash of styles, and a potential turning point in the sport. As the anticipation builds, the insights of experts like Margarito offer a fascinating glimpse into the complexities of this highly anticipated bout.