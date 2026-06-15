A surprising discovery on a TV show leads to the recovery of ancient artifacts. The story begins with a tragic burglary at St Michael’s Abbey in Farnborough, Hampshire, where two wooden altar cards from the 19th century were stolen in February 2014. These cards, bearing handwritten prayers discovered on Louis, the son of Napoleon III, were feared lost forever. However, a twist of fate occurred when Paul Gostelow, a Derbyshire antiques dealer, watched a repeat of the comedy drama Lovejoy on BBC. In the show, Ian McShane plays a roguish wheeler-dealer, and Gostelow recognized the Napoleonic motifs on the objects featured in the episode. This realization led him to call the police, as he realized he had two of the three stolen cards. The abbey is overjoyed to have the cards back, despite their poor condition, and is grateful to the diligent member of the public who reported the discovery. The third card is still missing, and efforts are underway to locate it. The story highlights the unexpected connection between a TV show and the recovery of historical artifacts, leaving us curious about the potential impact of media on the preservation of our cultural heritage.
Antiques Dealer Recovers Stolen Napoleon III Artifacts Thanks to Lovejoy Episode (2026)
References
- https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/feb/23/lovejoy-episode-antiques-dealer-identify-stolen-napoleon-iii-artefacts
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