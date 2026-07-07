Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Warm-Up Fight in July or Blockbuster Battle in November? | Boxing News (2026)

In the world of heavyweight boxing, the highly anticipated showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has been a topic of intense speculation and excitement. While the contract for this mega-fight is now in Joshua's hands, there's an intriguing twist to the tale. Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, has revealed that a warm-up bout could be on the cards before the main event, potentially pushing the Fury fight back to November.

The Road to the Ring

The story begins with Fury's recent victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov, where he issued a fresh challenge to Joshua. However, Joshua, who has been dealing with personal tragedy after a car accident in Nigeria, has not committed to the fight just yet. This has led to rumors of a potential warm-up fight in July, a strategy that Hearn believes is a sensible approach given the circumstances.

A Strategic Move

"Personally, I think it's a wise decision to have a warm-up fight. Joshua has been through a lot, and ensuring he's physically and mentally ready for Fury is paramount." Hearn explained. "Fury himself had a tune-up fight, and it's only fair that Joshua gets the same opportunity to sharpen his skills."

The July Mystery

The identity of Joshua's potential July opponent is a topic of much discussion. Some speculate it could be Deontay Wilder, a formidable opponent in his own right. Hearn confirmed that they are open to the idea of Joshua facing Wilder and then Fury in quick succession, a move that could be seen as risky but also strategically advantageous.

"What many people don't realize is that these warm-up fights are not just about getting back into the ring. They're about strategy and momentum. If Joshua can dispatch Wilder, it sets a powerful tone for the Fury fight." Hearn added.

A Broader Perspective

This development adds an intriguing layer to the already captivating narrative of the Joshua-Fury rivalry. It showcases the meticulous planning and strategic thinking that goes into these mega-fights, where every decision can have a significant impact on the outcome. As fans eagerly await the next chapter, the question remains: Will Joshua take the warm-up fight, and if so, who will be his opponent? The answers will shape the future of heavyweight boxing.

Conclusion

The world of boxing is a fascinating arena where strategy, skill, and personal narratives intertwine. The potential warm-up fight adds an exciting dimension to the Joshua-Fury saga, and as we await the next move, one thing is certain: the road to the ring is often as captivating as the fight itself.