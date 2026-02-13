Anthony Joshua's Emotional Tribute to His Late Friends Ayodele & Ghami | Boxing Community Mourns (2026)

Losing loved ones is an experience that profoundly alters our lives. Anthony Joshua, the renowned boxer, recently expressed his deep gratitude for the outpouring of support following a devastating event: the tragic passing of two of his close friends, Ayodele and Ghami, in a car accident. This incident left Joshua himself injured, adding to the sorrow.

Last week, the funerals of Ayodele and Ghami took place, and the boxing world, along with social media, has been awash with expressions of grief. It's clear that Joshua is navigating an incredibly difficult period.

These weren't just acquaintances; Ayodele and Ghami were integral parts of Joshua's inner circle, his long-time friends and confidants. In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Joshua conveyed his appreciation: "Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers."

He reflected on the impact these men had on his life, stating, "I didn’t even realize how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men." Joshua acknowledged the immense personal challenge, recognizing that the pain is even more profound for the families of Ayodele and Ghami. He concluded with a message of faith and hope: "100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers."