Anthony Joshua's Emotional Tattoo Tribute to Friends Killed in Car Crash (2026)

Anthony Joshua, the renowned boxer, has etched a profound tribute to his dearest friends, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, who tragically lost their lives in a car crash in Nigeria. In a heartwarming display of remembrance, Joshua had their names permanently inscribed on his arm, a gesture that speaks volumes of his profound grief and enduring friendship. This poignant act of remembrance was captured in a post by Fulham Tattoo on Instagram, where they expressed their gratitude to Joshua for his unexpected visit to their London tattoo parlour.

The car crash, which occurred near Lagos in December, claimed the lives of Ghami and Ayodele, who were traveling in the vehicle along with Joshua. Despite the harrowing experience, Joshua was discharged from the hospital and returned to the UK, where he attended the funerals of his strength and conditioning coach and one of his trainers. In a deeply emotional Instagram video, Joshua shared his thoughts on the tragedy, expressing his profound sorrow and the profound impact it had on his life.

'The last time I spoke to you guys was in Miami, we had so many plans to wrap up 2025. We went home, to see our families and everything got flipped on it's head,' he said. 'That was such an unforeseen circumstance that was out of all of our control. And not only did their parents, their uncles, their cousins, their friends and myself, lose two great men. We lost people that we dearly care about and have been major players in all of our lives, major, major players in all of our lives. It's tough. It's really tough.'

Joshua's commitment to honoring the memory of his friends is evident in his decision to have their names tattooed on his arm. He has also reaffirmed his resolve to support their families and help them achieve their goals, even though his friends are no longer physically present. 'My goal is to help their families and to help them achieve their goals, even though they may not be here in the physical. I will be saying my prayers, and I'm going to help them fulfill their dreams for their families. It's not only me though helping. There's a whole team working on that stuff,' he said.

The boxer's emotional tribute and his unwavering dedication to his friends' memory serve as a powerful reminder of the profound impact that friends can have on our lives. As Joshua continues to heal and move forward, his remembrance of Ghami and Ayodele will undoubtedly remain a source of strength and inspiration for him and those around him.