Anthony Joshua's Boxing Future in Question After Tragic Loss of Friends | Eddie Hearn Speaks Out (2026)

Anthony Joshua's boxing future hangs in the balance as he grapples with the tragic loss of two close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, in a devastating car crash in Nigeria. The incident has left Joshua shaken, with his promoter, Eddie Hearn, emphasizing the need for time and support. Hearn acknowledges the immense emotional toll on Joshua, who was also in the car and suffered minor injuries. The tragedy occurred just 10 days after Joshua's impressive victory over Jake Paul, marking his return to the ring after a previous defeat. Hearn stresses the importance of allowing Joshua the necessary time to grieve and process his grief, refraining from any premature discussions about his boxing career. The promoter expresses empathy for Joshua's profound sorrow, recognizing the profound impact of losing such loyal and passionate friends. Hearn believes that Joshua's resilience and determination will ultimately prevail, and he will likely resume his boxing journey once he has processed this traumatic event. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of supporting those affected by tragedy.