Anthony Hill's Tackling Tech: Will He Elevate the Bucs' Defense? (2026)

The Art of the Tackle: Why Prospects Like Anthony Hill Matter

It’s a perennial question in football, isn't it? How do you fix a tackling problem? While schemes and coaching are undeniably crucial, I've always believed that the foundation of a strong defense lies in the fundamentals, and in football, there are few fundamentals as critical as reliable tackling. Personally, I think the obsession with flashy plays and complex strategies sometimes overshadows the sheer importance of simply bringing an opponent to the ground. This is precisely why a prospect like Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. immediately catches my eye.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how often teams seem to overlook this core skill in favor of more glamorous attributes. We see it year after year: teams reaching for players with incredible athleticism or raw physical tools, only to find them struggling with the basics. In my opinion, a player who consistently makes tackles, even if they aren't the most physically imposing or the fastest, brings an invaluable stability to any defense. It’s the kind of player that often doesn’t make the highlight reels but is absolutely essential for winning football.

Beyond the Grades: Unpacking Tackling Prowess

Now, I'll admit, I'm not always a fan of the analytical darling, Pro Football Focus. Their "grades" can sometimes feel like they're plucked from thin air, and the perceived arrogance of their staunchest supporters is, frankly, a bit much. However, when it comes to raw statistics, I have a great deal of respect for the work they do. Their compilation of missed tackles, for instance, offers a tangible metric that speaks volumes about a player's reliability. It's a statistic that, unlike subjective grades, tells a pretty clear story.

One particular insight from PFF that has my attention is the identification of draft prospects with a low rate of missed tackles. While the absolute leader in this category, Ohio State's Sonny Styles, might be a pipe dream for many teams, the player who follows closely is far more attainable and, in my view, represents a significant opportunity. That player is Texas’s Anthony Hill Jr.

Anthony Hill Jr.: A Tackling Machine in the Making

From my perspective, Hill's journey to the draft has been an interesting one. His draft stock might not be as stratospheric as some predicted last year, but that doesn't diminish his most impactful skill: his tackling. He's a sensational combine tester, which is always exciting, but what truly sets him apart is the clear improvement he demonstrated as a tackler in his final season. While some coverage inconsistencies have kept him out of the first-round conversation, I believe any team that selects Hill can be incredibly confident they are acquiring an "A1" tackler.

What this really suggests is a player who understands the fundamental assignment of his position. Hill reportedly missed just three of his 63 tackling attempts last season, a remarkable improvement from the 18 he had the year prior. This kind of development, especially playing in the highly competitive SEC, is a testament to his dedication and coachability. His average depth of tackle on rushing plays, a mere 2.4 yards, speaks volumes about his ability to get to the ball carrier quickly and decisively. He might not be the biggest linebacker on the field, but he certainly packs a punch and knows how to make crucial plays. This is the kind of player that can anchor a defense.

Curing the Tackling Malaise

Looking back at last year, it's hard to ignore that the Buccaneers, despite having a defensive-minded coach, struggled significantly with tackling. It’s a puzzling phenomenon, and one that can derail an entire season. In my opinion, the most straightforward way to address such a widespread issue isn't necessarily to reinvent the wheel, but to bring in players who already possess an innate ability to tackle. Anthony Hill, with his proven track record of reliability in the tackle department, is exactly the kind of player who can help cure this malady.

If you take a step back and think about it, a player who consistently makes tackles is a player who consistently stops the opponent's momentum. It's a domino effect that can profoundly impact field position, morale, and ultimately, the scoreboard. What many people don't realize is the psychological impact of a reliable tackler on both sides of the ball. For the defense, it breeds confidence; for the offense, it can lead to frustration and forced errors. This is why focusing on prospects like Hill, who excel at this fundamental skill, is not just smart drafting, but a strategic imperative for any team looking to build a truly formidable defense. It makes me wonder what other fundamental skills are being undervalued in today's game.