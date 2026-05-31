Anthony Geary's Emotional Final Episode as Luke Spencer on General Hospital | GH Spoilers (2026)

General Hospital fans are in for a treat as the show prepares to air a special episode honoring the late Anthony Geary's iconic character, Luke Spencer. The episode, set to air on January 1, 2024, will be an encore presentation of the July 27, 2015, episode, marking Luke's emotional farewell to Port Charles. Geary's journey with Luke began in 1978 and spanned over four decades, during which he won an impressive eight Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor. His character's popularity led to multiple returns, including a brief appearance as a new character, Bill Eckert, in 1991. However, the character was eventually killed off, and Geary resumed playing Luke, a role he would play until his retirement in 2015. Geary's passing in December 2023 at the age of 78 left a void in the show, but his legacy lives on through Luke's final episode. The trailer teases Luke's departure, showing him at the docks, bidding farewell to Sonny and Port Charles, leaving fans eager to witness the emotional climax of his story. The episode promises a glimpse into various storylines, including Ric's control over Nina, Madeline's efforts to keep Maxie and Nathan apart, and Lulu and Dante's struggles following Dante's infidelity. This special episode is a must-watch for fans, offering a chance to reflect on the impact of Geary's character and his enduring legacy on the show.

Anthony Geary's Emotional Final Episode as Luke Spencer on General Hospital | GH Spoilers (2026)

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