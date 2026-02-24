Anthony Edwards Scores 35 Points as Timberwolves Rip Wizards, 141-115 (2026)

The Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the Washington Wizards, securing a 141-115 victory and completing a season sweep. Anthony Edwards led the charge with an impressive 35 points, while Julius Randle contributed 22 points. The Timberwolves' strong performance was further bolstered by Rudy Gobert's 18 points and 14 rebounds, resulting in his 15th double-double of the season. Minnesota's dominance was evident in their 76-48 advantage in the paint, showcasing their ability to control the game's flow.

The Wizards struggled with turnovers, committing nine in the first half compared to just one forced by Minnesota. This led to a significant scoring edge for the Timberwolves, who capitalized on turnovers with 12 points, resulting in a 73-58 halftime lead. The Wizards never recovered, as the Timberwolves pulled away in the third quarter with Edwards scoring 18 points, leading to a 108-79 lead. The final score of 141-115 solidified the Timberwolves' dominance and their ability to control the game's momentum.

This victory marks the first time since 2002-2003 that the Timberwolves have won three consecutive games in Washington. The Wizards, on the other hand, faced challenges with key players, as Kyshawn George, their third-leading scorer, missed the game due to a left hip flexor strain. The Timberwolves now return home to face Miami, while the Wizards conclude their homestand against Orlando.

The Timberwolves' high-scoring performance, with three 140-plus-point games this season, and the Wizards' struggles with allowing 140-plus points, highlight the contrasting fortunes of the two teams. This game showcased the Timberwolves' ability to dominate on both ends of the court and their resilience in securing a season sweep over the Wizards.