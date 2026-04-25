Anthony Edwards' Clutch 3-Pointer Lifts Timberwolves Over Clippers | NBA Highlights (2026)

In a thrilling showdown that left fans on the edge of their seats, the Los Angeles Clippers fell just short against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 94-88 in a nail-biter at Intuit Dome on Thursday night. But here's where it gets controversial: was it the Clippers' missed opportunities or the Timberwolves' clutch performances that truly decided the game? Let’s dive in.

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards stole the spotlight with a game-high 31 points, including a massive fourth-quarter performance that sealed the deal for Minnesota. With just 42.9 seconds left and the Timberwolves clinging to a one-point lead, Edwards drained a heavily contested 3-pointer, putting his team up 92-88. A costly turnover by Clippers forward Nicolas Batum—a pass that sailed out of bounds—handed the ball back to Minnesota, and Edwards iced the game with two free throws. And this is the part most people miss: despite the Clippers' balanced scoring effort, with five players in double figures, they couldn’t overcome their 1-for-12 three-point shooting and nine first-half turnovers.

The Clippers were without star forward Kawhi Leonard due to an ankle injury, but they still managed to keep it close. Forward Derek Jones Jr. led the charge with 18 points, while guard Benedict Mathurin chipped in 14 points and six rebounds. For the Timberwolves, guard Donte DiVincenzo added 18 points, including four crucial 3-pointers.

The game started as a back-and-forth battle, with Minnesota leading 29-27 after the first quarter. The Timberwolves quickly erased an early 7-0 run by the Clippers, thanks to DiVincenzo’s timely 3-pointers and Edwards’ aggressive drives to the basket. However, both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter, shooting just 32% and 18% from the field for Minnesota and Los Angeles, respectively. Minnesota took a 44-38 halftime lead, capitalizing on the Clippers' sloppy play.

The third quarter belonged to the Clippers, who turned Minnesota’s turnovers into points. Guard Kris Dunn tied the game at 50 with a layup, and Jones Jr. followed with a thunderous dunk to give Los Angeles their first lead since the opening quarter. The Clippers went on a 14-4 run, leading by as many as six points, and entered the fourth quarter up 68-63.

Here’s where the debate heats up: Did the Timberwolves outsmart the Clippers in the final minutes, or did Los Angeles simply run out of steam? Minnesota reclaimed the lead in the fourth, with Edwards scoring 11 crucial points. Despite a fierce back-and-forth, the Timberwolves held off every Clippers rally, securing the win.

Looking ahead, the Clippers will aim to rebound when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 6 p.m. But the question remains: Can they clean up their turnovers and three-point shooting to avoid another close loss? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you think the Clippers’ struggles are temporary, or is there a deeper issue at play?