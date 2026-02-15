A colossal Antarctic iceberg, A-23A, that broke free in the 1980s is now melting and turning blue. This phenomenon is captured in a stunning image from NASA's Earth Observatory, showcasing the iceberg's blue meltwater ponds and fractured ice halo. The image, taken by NASA's Terra satellite on December 26, 2025, reveals the iceberg's final days. The blue stripes across the iceberg are meltwater ponds, pools of liquid water that collect on the ice surface during the warm austral summer. An astronaut aboard the International Space Station snapped a closer view of the meltwater ponds using a Nikon Z9 camera, a powerful mirrorless digital camera. The iceberg is currently drifting in the South Atlantic Ocean, between South America and South Georgia Island. The melting of A-23A is significant because it injects cold freshwater into the ocean, affecting local circulation and potentially fueling phytoplankton growth. This process is being accelerated by climate change and global warming, making it crucial for researchers to monitor these icy giants from space.
Antarctic Iceberg's Final Days: A 40-Year Journey Comes to an End (2026)
