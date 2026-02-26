Ant Supercolonies: How 100,000+ Ants Build Floating Rafts and City-Like Colonies (2026)

Ants, the unsung heroes of the insect world, are not just tiny creatures scurrying across our paths. They are architects of the natural world, constructing impressive structures that rival the grandest human creations. Among these remarkable architects, fire ants (Solenopsis invicta) stand out as the Michelangelo of the ant realm. These South American natives, now invasive in the US, Australia, and China, build awe-inspiring structures using their own bodies as materials. But how do they manage to create such remarkable things? Let's dive into the fascinating world of fire ants and their raft-building abilities.

The Majestic Rafts of Fire Ants

For over a century, fire ants have been observed constructing living, waterproof rafts to survive floods. These rafts are not just makeshift structures; they are carefully designed arks that ensure the colony's survival. The study of these rafts began in 2011 with a curious experiment by Nathan Mlot, who dumped balls of fire ants into trays half-filled with water. As the ants hit the water, they spread outwards, forming a flattened, circular raft. Mlot's observation revealed a remarkable phenomenon: the ants ensured their raft maintained a constant thickness by moving up from the bottom layer to replace those on the top.

The Science Behind the Raft

The key to the raft's buoyancy lies in the ants' bodies and their unique adaptations. Fire ants have a 'plastron layer' of hairs on their bodies, which roughens the surface and forms a water-repellent shield. When they form a raft, they trap tiny air bubbles between their hydrophobic bodies, making the raft 75% less dense than an individual ant. This density reduction is crucial, as it allows the raft to float effortlessly, even when Mlot attempted to push it down with a stick. Moreover, the 'plastron layer' enables the ants to breathe underwater, effectively creating their own scuba suit, ensuring the colony's survival until it reaches dry land.

The Downside: A Feast for Fish

However, the rafts are not immune to predators. Fish, such as bluegill and bass, feast on the ants, reducing the raft's buoyancy. As the colony loses ants, the raft becomes less stable, eventually breaking apart. Interestingly, fish farmers in the US have reported large stocks of bluegill washing up dead with bellies full of fire ants, suggesting a possible deadly encounter with the ants' potent venom.

Beyond Rafts: Living Bridges

Fire ants are not just raft-builders; they also construct living bridges. These structures are formed by interlocking the ants' legs and jaws, creating a bridge that others in the colony can cross. These bridges can span over 10cm, aiding the colony in navigating difficult terrain. The ability of fire ants to build both rafts and bridges showcases their adaptability and ingenuity as a species.

In conclusion, fire ants are not just tiny insects; they are architects of the natural world, creating remarkable structures that ensure their survival. Their raft-building and bridge-making abilities are a testament to their ingenuity and the power of nature's designs. As we continue to explore the wonders of the insect world, fire ants remind us of the incredible capabilities that lie within the smallest of creatures.