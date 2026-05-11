Annie Awards 2026: Kpop Demon Hunters & Elio Lead Nominations | Full List (2026)

Get ready for an animated showdown like no other! The 53rd Annie Awards nominations are in, and the competition is fierce. But here's the real question: Can any film dethrone the powerhouses leading the pack? Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters and Pixar's Elio are dominating with 10 nominations each, but the battle for Best Feature is far from over. Joining them in this category are Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, The Bad Guys 2, and Zootopia 2, all of which are also vying for Best Character Animation – Feature. And this is just the tip of the iceberg!

Here's where it gets controversial: KPop Demon Hunters isn't just a nominee; it's a cultural phenomenon. Co-director Maggie Kang's commitment to authenticity and bold representation of Korean culture has sparked conversations about diversity in animation. Creating Korean female leads that are both appealing and aspirational was a deliberate choice, and it's paying off. But is it enough to secure the win?

Pixar's Elio, on the other hand, takes a different approach. Directed by Domee Shi and Madeline Sharafian, the film draws inspiration from classic sci-fi movies like Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Shi's personal connection to the story—her love for space—adds a layer of depth. But will this be enough to sway the judges?

DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys 2 is also a strong contender, with director Pierre Perifel expanding the heist genre into a globetrotting adventure. Inspired by James Bond and Mission Impossible, the film's cold open sets the stage for an international thrill ride. But is it too ambitious for its own good?

And this is the part most people miss: The Annie Awards aren't just about feature films. Pixar's Win or Lose leads the TV/Media – Limited Series category with six nominations, while Nickelodeon's Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles isn't far behind. These shows are pushing the boundaries of what animated television can achieve.

As we await the winners on February 21, one thing is clear: the animation industry is more diverse and innovative than ever. But which film or show will emerge victorious? That's for you to decide. What do you think? Is KPop Demon Hunters a game-changer, or does Elio deserve the top spot? Let the debate begin!