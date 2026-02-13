Ann Michael Maye: The New Patriots Sweetheart Compared to Gisele Bündchen (2026)

The internet is buzzing with a surprising comparison: Ann Michael Maye, wife of NFL rookie quarterback Drake Maye, is being likened to none other than Gisele Bündchen, the iconic supermodel and former wife of Tom Brady. But why? Is it a fair comparison, or just a social media frenzy?

The story unfolds as Drake Maye gears up for a challenging AFC championship game against the Denver Broncos, a feat even Brady couldn't conquer. While the spotlight is on Drake, his wife, Ann, has been stealing hearts off the field. Her rise to fame began on TikTok, where she shares her baking skills and support for her husband. But as her popularity grew, so did the comparisons to Gisele.

The comments section on Ann's videos is filled with statements like, 'Gisele could never do this,' contrasting the two women. Ann, however, doesn't seem bothered by the attention and even encourages fans to read the comments. She gracefully defends Gisele, stating that she's 'pretty good.'

The timing of Drake's rise to stardom plays a significant role in this comparison. Gisele was a prominent figure during Brady's reign with the Patriots, standing by his side through six Super Bowl victories. Now, as Drake takes the reins, fans are drawing parallels between Ann and Gisele, seeing Ann as the supportive wife of the team's new hero. But the similarities end there. Ann's appeal lies in her down-to-earth nature, homemade treats, and relatable videos, a stark contrast to Gisele's high-fashion image.

The love story between Drake and Ann is as captivating as the comparison. Childhood sweethearts since middle school in North Carolina, they've been together through high school and college. Their journey culminated in a beautiful wedding in Linville, North Carolina, where they donated a substantial amount of their wedding gifts to local charities. Ann's popularity soared with her 'Bakemas' TikTok series, which led to her hosting a cooking segment on NBC Sports Boston.

As Drake takes on a historic game, Ann continues to cheer him on, unaffected by the Gisele comparisons. She's carving her own path, one cookie at a time. But here's where it gets intriguing: Is Ann the new Gisele for the Patriots, or is she creating her own unique legacy?

