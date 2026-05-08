Ann Demeulemeester's New Milan Store: A Minimalist Fashion Haven (2026)

Get ready to explore the captivating world of Ann Demeulemeester's newest store in Milan! A hidden gem in the Golden Triangle, this boutique is a testament to the brand's evolution and expansion beyond its Antwerp roots.

The grand opening, celebrated during Milan Fashion Week, marks a significant milestone for Ann Demeulemeester. It follows the brand's first campaign under the creative direction of Stefano Gallici, which has undoubtedly raised its profile. But here's where it gets intriguing: the store's location is a subtle choice, tucked away in Via Montenapoleone, formerly a refectory, devoid of flashy banners.

Designed by Storagemilano, the 2,303-square-foot space is a masterpiece of understated elegance, reflecting the brand's intimate and contemplative ethos. Spanning two levels, the store features restored walls, showcasing their natural tones and materiality, and a sleek black Italian herringbone wood floor, a nod to the brand's dark aesthetic. The geometry of the floor is echoed in the ceilings, creating a cohesive and captivating atmosphere.

The color palette is a harmonious blend of black, white, and delicate grays, with materials like oak, oxidized zinc, and raw plaster adding texture. Custom-designed furnishings, including draped linen curtains and corded fringe sofas, further enhance the venue's unique character. Four metal skylights allow natural light to filter in, offering guests a glimpse of the inner courtyard and the facing building.

The store showcases both the women's and men's collections, as well as the brand's accessories, including an exclusive preview of the Spring 2026 collection. A limited-edition, black-on-black Napoleon jacket, crafted exclusively for the Milan store, is a standout piece. Designed by Gallici, it features black Japanese cotton twill, black jacquard ribbons, and shiny black piping, finished with silver buttons.

Stefano Gallici, the creative force behind these designs, has an intriguing background. Born in 1996, he began his career as an assistant designer to Haider Ackermann in Antwerp. He later joined the Antonioli Group and became a part of the Ann Demeulemeester fashion house in 2020. Gallici's appointment as creative director in 2023, succeeding Ludovic de Saint Sernin, has brought a fresh perspective to the brand. His designs have been embraced by celebrities, both those aligned with the brand's ethos and unexpected names like Jamie Campbell Bower and Karol G.

Ann Demeulemeester's Milan store is a must-visit for fashion enthusiasts, offering a unique shopping experience and a glimpse into the brand's creative vision.

What do you think of this subtle yet powerful approach to retail? Do you prefer stores that make a bold statement or those that invite you to discover their charm? Let's discuss in the comments!