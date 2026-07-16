Anita Advani's Battle for Dignity: What Really Happened After Rajesh Khanna's Death? (2026)

Anita Advani, an actress who has long been rumored to have had a close relationship with the late superstar Rajesh Khanna, has opened up about her life with him and the challenges she faced after his death. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Anita revealed that her battle since Rajesh Khanna's passing has been about preserving her dignity and self-respect, not financial gain. She claimed that she was never shown the late actor's will and is currently fighting for her right to live with dignity.

Anita Advani and Rajesh Khanna's relationship has been a topic of much speculation. While the details of their connection remain largely unknown to the public, Anita has previously claimed that they secretly married. However, she emphasized that their union was a private matter, and they never felt the need to publicly announce their marriage.

In the interview, Anita also addressed the rumors surrounding her financial security and her legal battle. She firmly denied that her fight is driven by monetary gain, stating, 'It's not money. It's also my respect. More than anything else, and also the way I want to be, the way I was. I have a right to do that.'

Anita's career began in 1978 with a small role in the film 'Shalimar,' and she has since appeared in various films. However, her relationship with Rajesh Khanna has been a significant part of her public persona. Despite the rumors and speculation, Anita has maintained that her battle is about preserving her dignity and self-respect, and she continues to fight for what she believes is her right.

The actress's story is a powerful reminder of the challenges that can arise in the aftermath of a loved one's passing. It also highlights the importance of respecting an individual's wishes and ensuring that their legacy is handled with dignity and integrity. As Anita continues to fight for her rights, her story serves as a reminder of the power of self-respect and the importance of standing up for one's dignity.