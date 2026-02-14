Anisimova's Dominant Backhand & Pegula's Rise: Highlights from the Last 16 (2026)

Anisimova and Pegula advance to the last 16, showcasing their prowess with powerful backhands and groundstrokes. Anisimova's double-handed backhand, a signature move, proved decisive, wrapping up the match in just 1 hour and 11 minutes. She attributes her success to her versatile backhand, which she loves to use both along the lines and across the court, making it challenging to predict her shots. This was the third American victory of the day, joining Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys, who both advanced to the last 16. Pegula's victory over Oksana Selekhmeteva and Keys' triumph over Karolina Pliskova, the defending champion, highlighted the strength of American players in the tournament. Despite the high temperatures, reminiscent of a Miami summer, Anisimova remained unfazed, embracing the challenge and relishing the opportunity to play outdoors. Her experience with outdoor training in the summer heat has prepared her well for such conditions, and she views it as a positive aspect of her training regimen. The tournament continues with the last 16, promising more exciting matches and showcasing the talent and determination of these athletes.