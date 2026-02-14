Anisimova's Dominant Backhand & Pegula's Rise: Highlights from the Last 16 (2026)

Anisimova and Pegula advance to the last 16, showcasing their prowess with powerful backhands and groundstrokes. Anisimova's double-handed backhand, a signature move, proved decisive, wrapping up the match in just 1 hour and 11 minutes. She attributes her success to her versatile backhand, which she loves to use both along the lines and across the court, making it challenging to predict her shots. This was the third American victory of the day, joining Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys, who both advanced to the last 16. Pegula's victory over Oksana Selekhmeteva and Keys' triumph over Karolina Pliskova, the defending champion, highlighted the strength of American players in the tournament. Despite the high temperatures, reminiscent of a Miami summer, Anisimova remained unfazed, embracing the challenge and relishing the opportunity to play outdoors. Her experience with outdoor training in the summer heat has prepared her well for such conditions, and she views it as a positive aspect of her training regimen. The tournament continues with the last 16, promising more exciting matches and showcasing the talent and determination of these athletes.

Anisimova's Dominant Backhand & Pegula's Rise: Highlights from the Last 16 (2026)

References

Top Articles
Ilia Topuria UFC Return: Spring/Summer 2026 Comeback Confirmed! | Lightweight Champ's Next Fight
Why Healthy Diets Are Getting Pricier But More Affordable: Global Trends Explained
Inter Miami Sign David Ayala from Portland Timbers | MLS Transfer News
Latest Posts
Brooklyn Beckham vs. His Parents: The Shocking Family Feud Explained!
Trevon Diggs to Green Bay Packers: How His Signing Impacts the CB Hierarchy & Playoff Strategy
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Allyn Kozey

Last Updated:

Views: 5879

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Allyn Kozey

Birthday: 1993-12-21

Address: Suite 454 40343 Larson Union, Port Melia, TX 16164

Phone: +2456904400762

Job: Investor Administrator

Hobby: Sketching, Puzzles, Pet, Mountaineering, Skydiving, Dowsing, Sports

Introduction: My name is Allyn Kozey, I am a outstanding, colorful, adventurous, encouraging, zealous, tender, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.