Animol: Ashley Walters' Directorial Debut at Berlinale - First Look & Official Synopsis (2026)

Get ready for a gripping tale of survival and resilience in the upcoming film 'Animol', directed by Ashley Walters in his directorial debut. The Berlinale is set to showcase this powerful story, offering a unique perspective on the harsh realities faced by young offenders. With a stellar cast and a compelling narrative, 'Animol' promises to be a thought-provoking experience.

The film follows Troy (Tut Nyuot), who finds himself in a young offender institution, where he encounters a brutal world of gangs, loyalty, and violence. His journey is one of constant challenges, from dealing with a volatile cellmate to navigating the institution's harsh hierarchy. As Troy's welfare officer, Claypole (played by Stephen Graham) attempts to reconnect him with his estranged mother, Troy's choices become increasingly difficult. The story explores themes of survival, betrayal, and the struggle to maintain one's identity in a world that often labels and betrays.

'Animol' is a powerful exploration of the human condition, directed by Walters, who brings his unique perspective as an acting and music veteran. In his own words, 'I wanted my first feature to confront the experiences that shaped me—growing up as a young Black man in London, trying to understand manhood without positive male role models, and feeling out of place in a system that labels boys before it protects them.' The film aims to offer a balanced view, searching for humor, tenderness, and hope, even in the darkest of places.

With a talented cast and crew, including Nick Love (The Football Factory) on the screenplay, Tasha Back as the DoP, and producers Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor and Tom Hawkins, 'Animol' is a collaboration between Film4, Joi Productions, and Sky, with the BFI also providing financial support. The film will screen in the Perspectives section at the Berlinale, offering a unique and impactful cinematic experience.