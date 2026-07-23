Angry Colin Montgomerie Calls for Professional Golf to Make Two Rule Changes After Watching The Open (2026)

In the world of professional golf, a debate has been ignited by none other than Colin Montgomerie, a legendary figure in the sport. Montgomerie, a man who needs no introduction, has taken a stand against a growing issue that threatens to overshadow the beauty of the game: slow play.

The Slow Play Conundrum

Montgomerie, with his vast experience and unwavering passion for the sport, has become a vocal advocate for change. After witnessing the recent Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, he expressed his frustration with the snail-paced nature of the game.

"Five hours and forty minutes!" he exclaimed. "Was anyone penalized? No!" Montgomerie's anger is justified. The best golfers in the world, who should be setting an example, are taking an excessive amount of time to complete their rounds.

A Call for Action

Montgomerie proposes two rule changes to address this issue. Firstly, he suggests banning the use of AimPoint, a technology that aids in reading greens, which he believes slows down the game unnecessarily. Secondly, he advocates for a rule prohibiting players from replacing their balls on the greens more than once, a simple yet effective measure to speed up play.

But Montgomerie's suggestions go beyond these specific rules. He highlights the need for a cultural shift in the sport. "The chat between the caddie and the player goes on forever," he observes. This excessive communication, combined with other time-wasting habits, has become a norm that needs to be challenged.

Implications and Solutions

The slow play problem has far-reaching implications. It not only frustrates spectators and TV audiences but also impacts the flow and excitement of the game. As Montgomerie points out, it's a problem that has been allowed to fester for too long.

Implementing strict time limits for shots, as suggested by Montgomerie, could be a game-changer. A 30-second limit, with allowances for difficult shots, would ensure a faster pace without compromising the strategic aspects of the game. Additionally, having designated bunker rakers could save valuable time, further streamlining the game.

The Power of Influence

What makes Montgomerie's voice so powerful is his status as a respected veteran of the sport. His words carry weight, and his influence could be a catalyst for real change. As he rightly points out, "Something's got to be done."

The governing bodies of golf must take note. With prominent figures like Montgomerie speaking out, there is a real opportunity to address this issue and restore the pace and excitement that golf deserves.

A Broader Perspective

Slow play is not just a technical issue; it's a symptom of a larger problem. Golf, a sport known for its tradition and etiquette, is at risk of losing its appeal if it fails to adapt. The younger generation, accustomed to fast-paced entertainment, may be turned off by the sport's current state.

In my opinion, addressing slow play is not just about making the game more efficient; it's about preserving its relevance and ensuring its longevity. Golf must evolve to stay engaging and accessible to a wider audience.

Conclusion

Colin Montgomerie's passionate plea for change is a wake-up call for the golf world. It's time to take action and address this issue head-on. By implementing practical solutions and fostering a culture of efficiency, golf can regain its momentum and continue to captivate audiences worldwide.