Here’s a move that’s sure to spark some debate among baseball fans: The Los Angeles Angels have inked outfielder Jose Siri to a minor league deal, adding a dash of speed and potential power to their roster—but with a twist. According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, Siri isn’t just joining the minors; he’s also snagged an invite to the Angels’ big league spring camp, where he’ll have a shot to prove he belongs on the 26-man roster. And if he makes the cut? He’ll pocket a cool $1.6 million, as reported by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. But here’s where it gets interesting: Siri has a safety net. If the Angels don’t select his contract by the end of Spring Training or by June 1, he can opt out, as noted by Ari Alexander of 7 News. This deal gives Siri flexibility while giving the Angels a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to see if he can bring his electrifying tools to the majors. But is this a smart gamble for the Angels, or are they setting themselves up for another missed opportunity? Let us know what you think in the comments—this one’s bound to divide opinions!
Angels Sign Jose Siri to Minor League Deal - What It Means for the Team (2026)
