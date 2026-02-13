Angels Sign Jose Siri to Minor League Deal - What It Means for the Team (2026)

Here’s a move that’s sure to spark some debate among baseball fans: The Los Angeles Angels have inked outfielder Jose Siri to a minor league deal, adding a dash of speed and potential power to their roster—but with a twist. According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, Siri isn’t just joining the minors; he’s also snagged an invite to the Angels’ big league spring camp, where he’ll have a shot to prove he belongs on the 26-man roster. And if he makes the cut? He’ll pocket a cool $1.6 million, as reported by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. But here’s where it gets interesting: Siri has a safety net. If the Angels don’t select his contract by the end of Spring Training or by June 1, he can opt out, as noted by Ari Alexander of 7 News. This deal gives Siri flexibility while giving the Angels a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to see if he can bring his electrifying tools to the majors. But is this a smart gamble for the Angels, or are they setting themselves up for another missed opportunity? Let us know what you think in the comments—this one’s bound to divide opinions!