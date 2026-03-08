Angels Shortstop Zach Neto: Future with the Halos, Free Agency, and More (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling journey into the world of baseball and the Los Angeles Angels! We're about to dive into some fascinating insights and uncover the stories behind the team's recent moves.

The Angels' Shortstop Sensation: Zach Neto

Zach Neto, the Angels' star shortstop, recently made headlines with a $4.15MM arbitration settlement, marking the beginning of his four-year arbitration journey. But here's where it gets intriguing: Neto's agent, Ryan Hamill, revealed that the Angels didn't offer any long-term contracts during the offseason. This has left fans and experts wondering about the team's commitment to their talented shortstop.

A Disappointing Offseason for Halos Fans

The Angels' off-season moves have left their fans feeling deflated, especially considering the team's 11-year playoff drought, the longest active streak in the sport. Owner Arte Moreno's recent comments, suggesting that winning isn't a top priority for fans, have only added fuel to the fire. It's a bold statement that has many questioning the team's direction and strategy.

Neto's Take on the Situation

When asked about Moreno's comments, Neto expressed his uncertainty, but he also emphasized his desire for loyalty and a long-term deal. He sees himself as a potential long-term fixture with the Angels, but he's also prepared for other paths if the opportunity doesn't arise. It's a mature and insightful perspective from the young star.

The Financial Perspective

The Angels' decision not to pursue a long-term deal with Neto could have significant financial implications. With Neto's consistent performance, valued at around five wins above replacement, and his upcoming free agency at age 29, the team might need to offer a substantial contract, potentially over $200MM, to keep him beyond his free agency years.

Infield Uncertainty

While Neto's position in the middle of the diamond is secure, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the rest of the infield. The Halos have brought back Yoán Moncada as their primary third baseman, and Christian Moore is favored at second base. However, with Vaughn Grissom, Denzer Guzman, Nick Madrigal, and Adam Frazier all in the mix, the second base position is far from settled.

Moore's Versatility

Christian Moore, the eighth overall pick in 2024, has primarily played second base as a rookie and throughout his college career at Tennessee. However, the Angels are exploring his versatility, giving him some innings at third base. Manager Kurt Suzuki suggested that Moore could see some starts at the hot corner, especially while Moncada is away playing for Cuba in the World Baseball Classic. This move could provide the team with more flexibility and options on the bench.

Injury Update: Josh Lowe

In a minor injury concern, Josh Lowe, acquired in an off-season trade, is dealing with some left oblique soreness. However, he expects to be ready for Opening Day, which is a relief considering his right oblique issues in the past two seasons.

The Angels' off-season moves and the uncertainty surrounding Neto's future create an intriguing narrative for the upcoming season. Will the team find a way to keep their star shortstop, or will Neto's path lead him elsewhere? Only time will tell, and baseball fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome.