Angels' Pitching Woes: Pomeranz IL, Johnson's Role, and Unconventional Moves (2026)

The world of baseball is a fascinating arena where strategy and player management can make or break a team's success. Today, we delve into the intriguing decisions made by the Angels, a team with a unique approach to handling injuries and player development.

The Angels' Injury Conundrum

The Angels recently placed left-hander Drew Pomeranz on the injured list due to elbow inflammation. This is a significant setback, especially considering his history of arm issues and multiple surgeries. Pomeranz's bounce-back season in 2025, where he posted an impressive ERA, led the Angels to sign him for the 2026 season. However, his performance has been less than stellar so far, raising questions about the team's strategy.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the Angels' unconventional approach to managing injuries. Right-hander Ryan Johnson, who was drafted in 2024, has had a strange career trajectory. He was directly promoted to the big league roster without any minor league experience, only to be optioned down to High-A after a brief stint in the bullpen. Now, he's back in the big leagues, seemingly ready to take Pomeranz's spot.

Unconventional Rehab and Activation

The Angels' handling of Johnson's career is just one example of their unique approach. Other pitchers, like Alek Manoah and Grayson Rodriguez, have also had hasty rehab assignments and activations. From the outside, it appears the Angels are taking a risky approach, especially with pitchers like Manoah and Rodriguez, who have extensive injury histories.

In my opinion, this strategy could be a double-edged sword. While it might provide some flexibility and quick fixes, it also raises concerns about player health and long-term sustainability. The Angels' reputation as a team that isn't particularly analytics-driven makes this approach even more intriguing, or perhaps worrying, depending on your perspective.

Position Player Shuffle

Turning our attention to the position players, the Angels are experimenting with infielders Vaughn Grissom and Oswald Peraza in left field. Both players are hitting well, while outfielder Josh Lowe is struggling with a low batting average and below-average strikeout and walk rates.

This move provides the Angels with some much-needed flexibility in their lineup. Neither Grissom nor Peraza has significant outfield experience, but their ability to adapt could be a game-changer for manager Kurt Suzuki.

A Team in Transition

The Angels are currently struggling, with the worst record in baseball. This might explain their willingness to take risks and try unconventional strategies. With a solid core of pitchers like José Soriano and Reid Detmers, and the potential flexibility provided by Grissom and Peraza, the Angels could be building towards a brighter future.

In conclusion, the Angels' approach to managing injuries and player development is a fascinating case study. It raises questions about the balance between short-term gains and long-term sustainability. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see if these strategies pay off or if the Angels need to reevaluate their approach. The world of baseball is full of surprises, and the Angels' story is one that keeps us on the edge of our seats.