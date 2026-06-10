Angel Fresco of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Sparks Investigation (2026)

A restored angel fresco in Rome has sparked controversy, with claims that the face of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was painted onto the angel during its restoration. Church and government officials are investigating, while the artist, Bruno Valentinetti, denies the accusation, insisting the restored face is the same as the original. The apparent likeness was first reported by Italian newspaper La Repubblica, which published before-and-after images of the fresco. The artist, who is 83, has refuted the claims, asking, 'Who says it resembles Meloni?' The situation has caused an uproar, with opposition parties calling for an investigation and warning against the misuse of art for propaganda. The Italian culture ministry and the Diocese of Rome are both involved in the investigation, with the latter expressing disappointment and stating that the modification was the decorator's initiative, not communicated to the authorities. The controversy highlights the importance of transparency in art restoration and the potential impact of such actions on cultural heritage.

Angel Fresco of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Sparks Investigation (2026)

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