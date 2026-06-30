Ange Postecoglou's Biggest Mistake: Changing Tactics for Europa League Success (2026)

Bold claim: even a celebrated coach can look back and admit a career-defining misstep, and that honesty comes with a crucial caveat about changing tactics on the fly. That honesty is exactly what Ange Postecoglou offered when reflecting on his time with Tottenham Hotspur and the tale told by Micky van de Ven about European glory. Here’s a clearer, fully unique retelling that preserves every key moment, expands a bit for context, and keeps the tone approachable for newcomers.

Ange Postecoglou, the experienced Australian manager, has publicly addressed two notable talking points from his recent period in English football. First, he weighed in on Micky van de Ven’s claim that, to chase success in Europe, he and fellow center-back Cristian Romero pressed for a more cautious, defense-focused approach. Second, and perhaps more telling, he acknowledged that taking the Nottingham Forest job was a misstep in hindsight.

During his tenure at Tottenham, Postecoglou guided the club to its first trophy in 17 years with a European conquest in Bilbao, delivering Tottenham’s first European silverware in 41 years. Yet, only weeks after that triumph, he was dismissed, and Tottenham embarked on a turbulent and relatively short spell under a different manager, Thomas Frank.

Van de Ven’s account came in an interview with The Overlap podcast this season. He and Romero reportedly approached Postecoglou to suggest altering their playing style to increase their chances in European competition. Van de Ven explained that early on, Tottenham’s system was unfamiliar to opponents and that the team played exceptional football. However, he noted that opponents study teams, and the squad sometimes lacked a viable Plan B, leaving them exposed.

According to Van de Ven, the players proposed a shift toward a more defensive approach to secure wins in Europe. He said the coach listened but challenged the players to implement the changes on the pitch themselves, saying, in effect, that they needed to drive the tactical adjustments during matches.

Postecoglou responded to these claims on The Overlap, listening to the anecdote with a smile. He offered a nuanced take on the idea that “success has many fathers, and failure is an orphan,” giving credit to the team for contributing to the Europa League success while taking full responsibility for the league results.

He recalled reaching February with Tottenham perched at a precarious point. The club had endured a difficult stretch after a harsh defeat at Liverpool, compounded by a deeper cup run in the Carabao Cup that left them fatigued. He framed the Europa League as a realistic, narrow path to achievement for Tottenham—one that would also unlock Champions League revenue and prestige.

Postecoglou described performing a detailed analysis of recent Europa League winners, noting a recurring thread: teams often employ disciplined defensive organization and protect their own goal, creating a pragmatic model for cup competitions. He observed that the Premier League’s relative strength compared to some European rivals meant European games could be navigated with a more risk-managed approach, provided the players bought into the plan.

Crucially, he highlighted the significance of Van de Ven and Romero in embracing this tactical direction. He said he spoke with the players about the shift, stressing that it represented a departure from their usual style but that they were all in. He explained that cup football requires different preparation than league play, and that their training and on-field approach were tailored to the Europa League’s demands.

In the final stages of the Europa League campaign, Postecoglou experimented with defensive shape, including moments when he deployed a back five and brought on extra defenders to shore up the defense. He described a tactical balancing act: to shut down key opponents while remaining aggressive and intent on scoring when possible.

After leaving Tottenham, Postecoglou moved quickly to the Nottingham Forest job to replace Nuno Espirito Santo. His tenure there lasted eight matches, during which Forest failed to win a league game as he aimed to pivot away from his predecessor’s system. He candidly characterized the Forest stint as a poor decision and accepted full responsibility for the outcome.

Regarding Forest, he explained that he didn’t have extensive discussions with owner Evangelos Marinakis about the intended style shift, and he acknowledged that this was a misstep he should have managed more carefully. He admitted to entering the role with optimism but recognized it was a difficult, ill-fated match between expectations and an environment resistant to rapid change.

Looking back, Postecoglou said that those surrounding him warned against taking Forest’s job, and he confesses that he was momentarily overwhelmed by the pressures of stepping back into management after Tottenham. He described arriving at Forest with the belief that his squad, already competing in Europe, could still mount a meaningful challenge. Yet the reality proved divergent from that initial assessment, and he accepts that his decision to move so quickly from one high-profile project to another was a misjudgment.

In explaining his mindset, he noted that his off-season felt unmoored—uncommon for him after long seasons in football’s front lines. He reflected that the players were good, the group had potential, and he tried to strip things back to rebuild, but strategic miscalculations and timing played a large role in the outcome. He also acknowledged that the team’s reception of his approach may have been hindered by lingering perceptions of him as Tottenham’s manager, making it harder for Forest fans and players to buy in.

Ultimately, Postecoglou accepts responsibility for the missteps, while still recognizing the positive outcomes from his Tottenham experience and the lessons learned from subsequent challenges. If you’re new to the story, you’ll see how a manager’s bold tactical experiments can win trophies yet also create tensions when carried into different clubs with distinct cultures and expectations.

Food for thought: Do you think a manager should always stick to a single philosophy across all clubs, or is it better to adapt, even if that means risking a misfire at one stop to pursue longer-term gains elsewhere? Share your perspective in the comments.