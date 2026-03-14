Andy Ruiz Sparring Accident: Breaking Oblivion's Jaw & Apologizing (2026)

Imagine stepping into the ring with a boxing legend, only to leave with a cracked jaw and a viral video of your painful moment. That’s exactly what happened to streamer Oblivion after sparring with Andy Ruiz, the man who once dethroned Anthony Joshua in one of boxing’s most shocking upsets. But here’s where it gets controversial: Ruiz, the former heavyweight champion, has since apologized, claiming he never intended to ‘go hard’ during the session. Was it an accident, or did Ruiz’s legendary power simply slip his control? Let’s dive into the story.

Anthony Joshua, the British knockout artist, has built a career on his devastating power, boasting 26 finishes in 29 professional wins. His resume includes stopping heavy-hitters like Francis Ngannou and Wladimir Klitschko, cementing his place among the sport’s elite. But Joshua’s journey hasn’t been without setbacks. His stunning loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024 reminded fans that even the mightiest can fall. Yet, it was Andy Ruiz who first exposed Joshua’s vulnerabilities in 2019, handing him his first professional defeat in a fight that no one saw coming.

Ruiz, stepping in as a late replacement and massive underdog, overcame early struggles to drop Joshua four times before stopping him in the 7th round. That iconic night at Madison Square Garden catapulted Ruiz into the spotlight, but his reign was short-lived. In the rematch later that year, Joshua outboxed Ruiz over 12 rounds, proving his loss was no fluke. And this is the part most people miss: Ruiz later admitted that months of partying and excessive weight gain sabotaged his performance, a revelation that sparked debates about discipline in sports.

Fast forward to Ruiz’s recent sparring session with Oblivion, and the controversy reignites. Despite wearing headgear, Oblivion was dropped by a powerful right hand, his jaw audibly cracking in the process. Ruiz’s apology—‘I didn’t want to do this’—raises questions: Was it a lapse in judgment, or is Ruiz’s power simply too much for casual sparring? Oblivion’s claim of ‘blacking out’ adds another layer to the drama.

But here’s the bigger question: Who is the hardest puncher in boxing history? Is it Joshua, with his relentless knockout streak? Or perhaps Ruiz, whose single upset shook the boxing world? Or maybe it’s someone else entirely. We want to hear from you! Share your favorite KO artist and defend your pick in the comments below. And while you’re at it, let’s debate: Was Ruiz’s apology enough, or should fighters be more cautious in sparring sessions? Join the conversation—your insights could knock out the competition!