Andy Robson's Cheltenham Day 4 Tips: Gold Cup Day Picks (2026)

Let's dive into the thrilling world of horse racing and explore some expert picks for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival. I'm here to share my insights and offer a unique perspective on the races, so buckle up and let's get started!

The Final Day's Fiesta

The curtain is about to fall on the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, and what a spectacle it has been! Today, we have Andy Robson, a renowned tipster, sharing his insights and predictions for the last day. Robson, with his extensive knowledge and access to horse racing experts, has some exciting tips for us.

Race 1: Macho Man - A Son of Ivanhowe

Our first race is the 2m1f Grade 1 Juvenile Hurdles, and Robson has his eye on Macho Man. This horse, a son of the renowned Ivanhowe, has the potential to run into the placings. What makes this particularly fascinating is the possibility of a form reversal with Proactif, who is currently the favorite. The longer distance might just be the key to Macho Man's success, and at a higher price, it offers an enticing value proposition.

Race 2: Dinoblue - The Mares' Chase Favorite

Next up is the Mares' Chase, a race that has consistently favored the front-runners. Dinoblue, owned by JP McManus, is the clear favorite on official ratings. This daughter of Doctor Dino has an impressive eight-and-a-half-length victory under her belt from last season, and she's warmed up with a couple of facile wins. I expect her to continue her winning streak and dominate this race.

Race 3: Kings Bucks - A Stayer's Chance

In this novices' staying hurdle, Robson has picked out Kings Bucks as a potential dark horse. Trained by Henry De Bromhead, this Buck's Boum gelding is a maiden over hurdles, but his trainer has a proven track record in this race with Minella Indo. Kings Bucks has all the attributes of a thorough stayer, and this stamina-sapping trip could be his moment to shine.

Race 4: East India Express - Nicky Henderson's Hope

Our final race of the day is the 2m4f Handicap Hurdles, and Robson is backing East India Express, trained by Nicky Henderson. While he's 8lb higher than his last successful run, he's a course-and-distance winner with less to prove than most. His recent unlucky second at Windsor suggests he's primed for a solid showing, and I believe he could be among the place contenders at fair odds.

A Deeper Look at the Trends

What many people don't realize is that horse racing is as much about the stories and trends as it is about the horses themselves. The Mares' Chase, for instance, has a clear pattern of front-runners winning, which makes Dinoblue an even more intriguing pick. Similarly, the novices' staying hurdle often favors less fancied runners, which is why Kings Bucks could be a smart bet.

Conclusion: A Day of Upsets and Favorites

The final day of the Cheltenham Festival promises to be an exciting mix of upsets and favorites. Robson's picks offer a balanced approach, targeting both the favorites and the potential underdogs. Personally, I think it's these nuanced insights and an understanding of the broader trends that make horse racing such an engaging sport. So, whether you're placing a bet or simply enjoying the spectacle, keep an eye on these races and see if Robson's predictions come true!