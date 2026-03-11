Andy Murray praises Andy Roddick's new ESPN role, highlighting his podcast's brilliance and deep knowledge of the game. The former world No. 1, who is a regular listener of Roddick's podcast, believes the American's expertise and engaging style will enhance tennis broadcasts. Murray and Roddick, once fierce rivals, now share a mutual appreciation for each other's work, with Murray expressing his excitement for Roddick's new role and the potential impact on the sport.
Andy Murray Reacts to Andy Roddick's ESPN Tennis Analyst Role (2026)
