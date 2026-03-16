Andy Hawk's New Role: Leading Sacramento's Rock Stations (2026)

KKDO Brand Manager Andy Hawk Takes on Additional Programming Duties at KRXQ/KSEG - RadioInsight

Audacy has announced a significant shift in its Sacramento radio lineup, with Andy Hawk stepping into a dual role as Brand Manager for both Classic Rock 'Eagle 96.9' (KSEG) and Rock '98 Rock' (KRXQ). Hawk, a familiar face in the Sacramento radio scene, will continue his work as Brand Manager and afternoon host for 'Alt 94.7' (KKDO), a role he's held for years.

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This move marks a homecoming of sorts for Hawk, who previously interned at KRXQ and later hosted 'Local Licks' before becoming the traffic and weather anchor. His experience also includes time at KEDJ Phoenix and the now-defunct Alternative 106.5 KWOD Sacramento.

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Hawk expressed his excitement, stating, 'I've grown up with these stations and have worked alongside the programmers of KRXQ and KSEG for the last two decades. It's truly an honor to get to lead these two massive Sacramento brands.'

Audacy's VP/Rock Formats, Ryan Castle, praised Hawk's expertise, passion, and deep connection to Sacramento, saying, 'Andy's smarts, passion, and love for Sacramento make him the ideal candidate to guide these legendary brands into their next chapter. As a Sacramento native, he understands the community's pulse, and we're thrilled to see the impact he'll have on all the Rock stations in this region.'

This promotion comes on the heels of recent changes, including the exits of KRXQ Assistant Brand Manager/morning host Paul Marshall and KSEG Assistant Brand Manager/afternoon host Ken Anthony, who left last week. The industry is abuzz with the prospect of Hawk's leadership and the potential impact on the region's rock radio landscape.

Andy Hawk's New Role: Leading Sacramento's Rock Stations (2026)

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