Andy Burnham's Big Decision: Return to Westminster or Stay as Mayor? (2026)

In a pivotal moment for British politics, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham finds himself at a crossroads, contemplating whether to make a return to Parliament as an MP. This decision comes in the wake of Andrew Gwynne, an MP in Greater Manchester, announcing his resignation due to serious health issues, which has set the stage for a by-election that could significantly impact Labour’s strategy moving forward.

Gwynne, who previously served as a Labour minister, has indicated that he is stepping down from his role after being advised by his doctor not to continue working due to substantial health concerns. This opens up a potential opportunity for Burnham to enter the race for his constituency and possibly position himself as a contender for leadership against Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, should he secure a seat.

However, it’s important to note that the situation is quite complex. According to sources within the party, there are members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) aligned with Starmer who may actively oppose Burnham's candidacy. While Burnham does not need to make an immediate decision—as Gwynne has yet to officially resign—it is expected that questions about his intentions will intensify in the coming days.

Should Burnham choose to pursue this opportunity, he might encounter competition from other Labour figures and former MPs eager to claim the vacant seat. Moreover, as he currently holds the position of mayor, Labour Party rules stipulate that he would need to gain approval from the NEC to proceed with his candidacy.

Reports suggest that the NEC could raise objections on the basis that Burnham’s bid might lead to another election for the Greater Manchester mayoralty, which would not only strain party resources but could also be politically perilous. Additionally, there is the possibility that the NEC may advocate for an all-women shortlist for potential Labour candidates in the by-election, a move aimed at addressing gender representation issues within the party given that most of its current MPs are male.

Yet, if the NEC attempts to block Burnham’s candidacy, his supporters within Labour could push back against such a decision, potentially forcing a reversal. Health Minister Stephen Kinnock endorsed Burnham on BBC Breakfast, describing him as an exceptionally capable leader in his role as mayor, while acknowledging that the candidate selection process would follow standard procedures that would be clarified in due course.

As of now, Burnham has refrained from publicly declaring his intentions regarding the Labour candidacy for the Gorton and Denton by-election. In a recent statement, he advised against jumping to conclusions, emphasizing his focus on his duties as mayor, but he did not dismiss the idea of returning to Westminster.

Prime Minister Starmer has opted to remain neutral on whether Burnham should run, suggesting that the NEC will outline the process for selecting a candidate and commending Burnham for his effective leadership in Manchester. A source close to the situation hinted that preventing Burnham from standing could bring political repercussions, but the prospect of a leadership contest might present even greater challenges for the party.

If Burnham secures the Labour nomination, he will still need to successfully navigate the by-election in Gorton and Denton, particularly at a time when Labour's public support appears to be waning. In the previous general election, Gwynne garnered 18,000 votes, with Reform UK securing 5,000 votes and the Green Party close behind at 4,810 votes.

Burnham stirred controversy ahead of last year’s Labour party conference when he revealed that numerous Labour MPs had encouraged him to consider a return to the House of Commons and challenge Starmer for leadership. As a former cabinet member who has unsuccessfully contested the Labour leadership twice, Burnham has left the door open for future possibilities, stating, "I’m not going to rule out what might or might not happen in the future."

In the midst of this political drama, Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, commented on the uncertainty surrounding Labour's hold on the seat, emphasizing that the left-leaning Greens could divide the vote, allowing Reform UK to emerge as a serious challenger. Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat spokesperson Lisa Smart criticized the ongoing political saga, expressing that the constituents of Gorton and Denton deserve better than what she perceives as a never-ending soap opera.

The Green Party has also indicated readiness for a potential by-election, with their spokesperson affirming their commitment to not simply settle for disappointment with Labour but to aim for a transformative shift in representation. Speculation has arisen regarding Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, who has connections to Greater Manchester but has resided in London for several years, making his candidacy uncertain.