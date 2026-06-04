Android Auto 16.0 Update: Bug Breaks Message Replies for Some Users - What You Need to Know (2026)

Here’s a frustrating truth for Android Auto users: a simple software update has turned into a headache for some, leaving them unable to reply to messages while driving. Yes, you read that right. Google has begun rolling out Android Auto 16.0 this week, but instead of bringing exciting new features, it’s overshadowed by a bug that’s causing chaos for certain users. And this is the part most people miss: while major version updates usually hint at big changes, Android Auto 16.0 feels more like a placeholder, with no significant improvements—either visible or behind the scenes.

Let’s break it down. Despite earlier promises of features like light mode (which you can read about here: Android Auto Features Coming Next), none of them have made it into this release. The design remains unchanged, and our deep dive into the app’s code revealed nothing groundbreaking. Essentially, it’s a lot of hype for very little payoff.

For context, the current widespread version is Android Auto 15.9, which started its rollout in late December via the Play Store (available here: Android Auto on Play Store). While Android Auto 16.0 is expected to stabilize in the coming weeks, there’s honestly no reason to get excited—unless you’re hoping for bug fixes, that is.

But here’s where it gets controversial: the latest bug is more than just an annoyance. Since late December, several users have reported (as seen here: Google Support Thread) that tapping the “Reply” button on a message notification triggers an error message: “To do that, you’ll have to ask your Google Workspace administrator for permission.” The kicker? This issue seems to exclusively affect users with Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) accounts—not those with standard @gmail.com addresses. Talk about a niche problem!

The root cause remains unclear, but it appears to be a server-side issue rather than a problem with the app itself (as discussed here: Google Support Thread). While Google has acknowledged the problem, there’s no timeline for a fix yet. Frustrating, right?

Here’s the bigger question: Why are these bugs slipping through the cracks, and why are updates like Android Auto 16.0 so underwhelming? Is Google prioritizing quantity over quality, or is this just a temporary stumble? Let us know what you think in the comments—we’d love to hear your take.

For more on Android Auto, check out these related stories:

- This clever car charger delivers fast charging while using wired Android Auto & CarPlay Gallery

- Gemini on Android Auto is an update drivers seem to love or hate – what do you think? Poll

- Android Auto update hints at Cast support, Material music player redesign Gallery

Follow Ben for more updates:

- Twitter/X: Ben on Twitter

- Threads: Ben on Threads

- Bluesky: Ben on Bluesky

- Instagram: Ben on Instagram

FTC Disclosure: We use income-earning auto affiliate links. Learn more here: About Us.