Android 17’s Frosted Blur: What Users Really Think | Material You vs. iOS 26 Liquid Glass (2026)

Get ready for a bold statement: Blur is the new trendsetter in town, and it's not just a passing fad! We're talking about the unique visual style that's taking the Android world by storm, and it's got everyone talking.

Android Authority's recent surveys reveal an intriguing divide among users about the upcoming Android 17's blurred updates. With over 2,600 votes cast, the results are in, and they're a real eye-opener.

Nearly three-quarters of surveyed users either love the new blur or are open to it, but they want more evidence before making a final judgment. It's a clear indication that Android users are ready for something fresh and unique.

But here's where it gets controversial: some users are comparing Android 17's blur to iOS 26's Liquid Glass aesthetic, and that's a hot-button issue. While iOS 26's look might be striking, it's also divisive. Android Authority reader Nicolas Vettese sums it up perfectly: "I like the blur that Android uses, but it needs to be more subtle and contrasty. I'm not a fan of Liquid Glass on iOS."

And this is the part most people miss: Android 17's blur is not a direct copy of iOS. It's a unique take on transparency and blur, and it's all about finding the right balance.

Reader maave.maave explains their preference for the original Material Design: "I liked the paper-esque design with its contrast, sharp corners, and depth. The new blurry, bland, and faded look is visually noisy."

Commenter OldeIronsides adds: "Google needs to tread carefully with this blur and transparency. I want more control over the strength of the effect."

See Also Android 16 Dark Mode Makeover: How to Enable Expanded Dark Mode

So, is Android 17 becoming an iOS clone? The surveys say no. Readers are almost evenly split, with 52% disagreeing that Android 17 is at risk of looking too similar to iOS.

Commenter August puts it bluntly: "This is not Liquid Glass. It's a different bird altogether."

And Luke Vesty chimes in: "This is just a Gaussian blur, not Liquid Glass. Calm down, folks!"

These surveys show that Android users are ready for a fresh take on UI design, and Google seems to be delivering. But the question remains: how much blur is too much?

What's your take on Android 17's leaked images? Are you a fan of the new blur, or do you prefer the sharp, solid backgrounds of the past? Let's keep the conversation going in the comments below.

Remember, it's all about finding the perfect balance between innovation and user preference. So, what do you think? Are you ready to embrace the blur revolution?