Android 16 Dark Mode Makeover: How to Enable Expanded Dark Mode (2026)

Finally, a way to banish eye-straining light themes from ALL your Android apps!

For years, Android has offered a dark mode, and Google Pixel phones even let you sync your entire system's appearance with your wallpaper. But let's be honest, not everyone is a fan of the vibrant Material You theming, and the default light mode can be quite harsh on the eyes. If you, like many, prefer the classic dark mode, you've likely encountered a common frustration: many apps simply don't play nice with system-wide dark themes.

But here's where it gets exciting: Android has a secret weapon! There's a hidden setting that can force virtually any app to adopt a dark mode, even if the app developer hasn't bothered to implement it themselves. This is a game-changer for achieving a truly cohesive dark experience on your device.

The Magic Behind the Scenes: Expanded Dark Mode

This powerful feature is called Expanded dark mode, and it was quietly introduced to Pixel phones with the December 2025 Android 16 QPR2 update. Think of it as a universal dark mode enforcer for your entire phone.

Getting Started: A Simple Setup

Before you dive in, ensure your Pixel is up-to-date. Head to Settings > System > Software updates to grab any pending updates.

Once your phone is current, enabling Expanded dark mode is a breeze:

Navigate to Settings and then Display & touch. Within the Display settings, locate Dark theme and tap the arrow next to it. Flip the switch to Use dark theme. Crucially, below that, select the Expanded option.

And just like that, your Pixel should instantly transform into a dark haven!

A Quick Note on Material You: If you're currently using Material 3 Expressive theming, you might not see a drastic change immediately, as Android will continue to pull colors from your wallpaper. To revert to the standard dark mode and disable Material 3 Expressive, go to Settings > Wallpaper & style > Home screen > Colors > Other colors, and select the first dark option. This will bring back the classic dark theme across your system and apps.

The Power of Forcing Dark Mode

So, what exactly does this Expanded dark mode do? It compels all apps to display in dark mode, regardless of their native support. You know those apps that stubbornly remain bright even when your system is set to dark? This feature makes them fall in line.

And this is the part most people miss: Apps like Amazon, Airbnb, and even Fitbit (until recently) will now switch to a dark theme thanks to this feature, even without their developers adding specific dark mode support. In my own testing, this feature has worked remarkably well, bringing me closer to the ideal dark mode experience I've always wanted on Android.

Is it Perfect? Let's Discuss.

Now, it's important to set expectations. The forced dark theme isn't always as visually refined as a developer's native implementation. Apps might default to a starker black rather than the softer, more aesthetically pleasing dark grays that many developers use. This is an understandable trade-off, as Google can only do so much when an app's design isn't optimized for a dark interface.

Google itself acknowledges that this feature might lead to some visual glitches in apps that don't officially support dark mode. For instance, during my tests, certain elements within the Amazon app became less visible. This is the inherent compromise when you're pushing a theme onto an application that wasn't built for it.

A Wishlist for Improvement

Personally, I believe Google could enhance this feature by allowing users to adjust the intensity of the forced dark mode or fine-tune its application. However, for now, that level of granular control isn't available.

A Hidden Gem Worth Exploring

Despite these minor imperfections, Expanded dark mode is an incredible hidden gem within Android. It empowers you to use your phone on your terms, rather than being dictated by how app developers intend for you to experience their creations.

This is just one of many fascinating, often overlooked, features on Pixel phones. Have you discovered other hidden tricks that make your Pixel experience uniquely yours? What are your thoughts on forcing dark mode on apps that don't natively support it? Do you agree that this is a significant improvement, or do you find the trade-offs too substantial? Let us know in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!