Andrew Tate Post Count: March 3 - March 10, 2026 (2026)

Andrew Tate's Social Media Activity: A Market Bet

Andrew Tate, the enigmatic online personality, is the subject of an intriguing market bet that will resolve based on his social media activity on X (formerly Twitter) between March 3, 12:00 PM ET and March 10, 2026, 12:00 PM ET. This market focuses on the number of posts he makes during this period, but with a twist: only main feed posts, quote posts, and reposts will count. Replies, even if recorded on the main feed, won't be included in the final tally. However, deleted posts will still be counted if they remain visible for approximately 5 minutes or longer.

The market's resolution will be determined by the 'Post Counter' figure available at https://xtracker.polymarket.com. You can view individual posts by clicking 'Export Data'. If the tracker fails to update accurately, X itself will serve as a secondary source for verification. This market was created on February 28, 2026, at 12:02 AM ET, and it's a fascinating way to engage with Andrew Tate's online presence, inviting speculation and discussion among his followers and curious onlookers alike.

Andrew Tate Post Count: March 3 - March 10, 2026 (2026)

References

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