Andrew Nembhard Shines as Pacers Secure Second Straight Win (2026)

In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, Andrew Nembhard led the Indiana Pacers to a commanding 123-99 victory over the Miami Heat on January 10, 2026. Nembhard shone brightly with a remarkable performance, scoring 29 points, dishing out nine assists, grabbing six rebounds, and most impressively, committing no turnovers throughout the game. This win marks the Pacers' second consecutive victory, a significant achievement for them as it is only the third time this season they have managed to win back-to-back games. Their record now stands at 8-31, although they still hold the title for the worst record in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Heat faced their second straight defeat, bringing their record to 20-18.

Nembhard's stellar performance was complemented by a strong team effort, with seven players from the Pacers reaching double figures in scoring. Micah Potter played a key role, contributing 14 points with an efficient shooting performance—hitting five of his seven attempts and making four of six from beyond the arc. Jarace Walker added 13 points, along with nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals. T.J. McConnell and Aaron Nesmith also chipped in, each scoring 12 points, with McConnell adding seven assists and Nesmith grabbing nine rebounds.

Key Observations from the Game

Nembhard’s Resurgence after Injury



After sitting out due to back soreness during Thursday's game, Nembhard returned to the court in full force. His performance against the Heat showcased why he is a vital asset for the Pacers. He ignited the team's offense early, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, helping the Pacers establish an early lead. His ability to hit crucial shots when needed was evident as he scored 11 points during the pivotal third quarter, hitting four of five shots from the field and all three of his three-point attempts. Not only did he excel offensively, but he also played a critical role defensively, limiting Tyler Herro to a mere 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Success of the Small Lineup



The Pacers opted for a smaller starting lineup in this matchup, which proved to be a strategic success against the Heat's formidable two-way center, Bam Adebayo. For the first time this season, they positioned Pascal Siakam, typically a power forward, at center, while Andrew Nembhard and Quenton Jackson operated as guards, with Aaron Nesmith and Johnny Furphy filling the forward roles. This marked the 23rd different starting lineup for the Pacers in just 39 games this season. The small lineup allowed for quicker movements and effective defense, as they pressured the Heat's ball handlers and executed sharp closeouts. The first quarter saw the Heat struggle significantly, scoring a mere 18 points on 6 of 24 shooting, including a dismal 0 of 8 from three-point range. With their shooters active, the Pacers managed to make five of their twelve attempts from beyond the arc, establishing substantial leads of 19-9, 24-10, and 33-12 before the Heat began to mount a response. Every starter for the Pacers posted a positive plus-minus, with Furphy, Nembhard, and Siakam all achieving a +14 rating.

Although the Heat improved slightly in the second quarter, the Pacers maintained control, stretching their lead to 25 points at one point. By halftime, Nembhard had a +16 rating, while Furphy and Siakam followed closely behind with +14.

Maintaining Momentum Against Heat’s Comeback Attempt



As the third quarter commenced, the Heat made a strong push, launching a 9-0 run that cut the Pacers’ lead down to just seven points. Having led by as many as 25 points the previous quarter, this moment could have signaled a potential turning point for a Pacers team that has faced its share of struggles this season. However, rather than faltering, the Pacers responded decisively. They quickly went on an 11-0 run, featuring three-pointers from Nembhard, Nesmith, and Potter, pushing their lead up to 83-62, forcing the Heat to call a timeout. Following that break, the Pacers continued their scoring streak, with a 10-point burst, including two baskets from McConnell, a three-pointer from Nembhard, and a three-point play by Nesmith. This culminated in a staggering 21-2 run, elevating the Pacers to a commanding 92-65 lead. Despite the rocky start to the half, the Pacers won the third quarter 38-27, demonstrating their offensive prowess by making 14 of 24 field goals and converting 7 of 9 from three-point range.

