Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Tantrum Over Marsh Farm Move (2026)

The Royal Exile's Unhappy Move: A Tantrum Over Marsh Farm?

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced royal, is facing a major change in his living arrangements, and it seems he's not taking it well. The move to Marsh Farm, a property on the Sandringham estate, has sparked quite the controversy, with reports of Andrew's less-than-enthusiastic reaction.

According to multiple sources, Andrew has been expressing his displeasure with the move. The Express and The Mirror both report that he visited his new home and was appalled by its size, with The Mirror noting his disappointment over the 'poky' five-bedroom house. A source quoted by The Daily Mail adds that Andrew is not accustomed to such modest accommodations, having previously enjoyed the spaciousness of Buckingham Palace and the Royal Lodge.

"He really didn't want Marsh Farm," the source revealed. "Andrew is used to having his own space and the freedom to roam. The lack of staff and suitable garaging for his cars is also a point of contention, though that may be addressed during the ongoing refurbishment."

But here's where it gets controversial: Andrew's reaction has sparked a debate. Some might argue that he's entitled to his feelings, given his royal status and the circumstances of his exile. Others might find his tantrum excessive, especially considering the privileges he's enjoyed throughout his life. And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the size of the house, but also the symbolism of his exile and the message it sends.

The move to Marsh Farm is a significant step in Andrew's life, and it seems he's struggling to accept it. The question remains: will he eventually adjust to his new surroundings, or will this tantrum continue?

What do you think? Is Andrew's reaction understandable, or is it a case of royal entitlement? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments and join the discussion!