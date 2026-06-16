Andrew McLachlan Condemns Coalition's Immigration Policy: 'Two Types of Community Members' (2026)

In a bold move, Liberal Senator Andrew McLachlan has spoken out against his party's stance on permanent migrants, highlighting a growing divide within the party's ranks. McLachlan's critique sheds light on a complex issue that goes beyond politics, touching on the very fabric of Australian society and its identity.

The Dual Citizenship Dilemma

McLachlan's concerns revolve around the Coalition's proposal to restrict welfare benefits to citizens only, effectively creating a two-tiered system for community members. This policy, he argues, raises fundamental questions about the nature of citizenship and the rights and obligations that come with it.

"The debate is complex, especially with the prevalence of dual nationality. Some long-term residents may find it impossible to give up their other citizenship due to personal and family ties. It seems the Coalition is creating an 'us vs. them' dynamic, which is concerning," McLachlan stated.

A Matter of Perception

The use of terms like 'mass migration' in Angus Taylor's budget reply speech has drawn criticism for adopting the rhetoric of the hard right. McLachlan believes this language risks alienating migrant communities, making them feel responsible for perceived economic challenges.

"Migrants are hardworking taxpayers who contribute to our nation's wealth. There's an underlying suggestion that they don't deserve certain benefits, which is simply not true. They come here to build a life, not just access our social security," he added.

The Economic Agenda

McLachlan warns that the negative narrative around migration could undermine the Coalition's economic agenda, especially among new citizens who came to Australia to build businesses and create wealth. He advocates for a more inclusive approach, focusing on skills recognition and language training to empower migrants.

"We should be attracting the best and brightest, and when they join us, they contribute to our collective prosperity. Benefits should be provided based on individual need, not citizenship status," he emphasized.

A Shift in Thinking

The Liberal Party's review of its 2025 federal election performance reveals a damaged relationship with multicultural communities, particularly Chinese-Australian and Indian-Australian voters. The party's focus on national security and China during Peter Dutton's leadership has contributed to this alienation.

Taylor's migration policy, inspired by hard-right populist parties like Reform UK, seems to be a desperate attempt to regain ground after the Farrer by-election loss. However, it risks further alienating voters and moving away from the traditional center-right thinking of attracting skilled migrants.

A Call for Moderation

McLachlan's stance represents a moderate voice within the Liberal Party, concerned about the direction of migration policy. With the conservative wing now dominant, the party's focus on differentiation from Labor may be overshadowing long-term thinking about population growth and the benefits of a diverse, skilled workforce.

"The politics of blame and grievance won't solve these issues. We need a more nuanced approach that recognizes the contributions of migrants and treats everyone with dignity and equality," McLachlan concluded.