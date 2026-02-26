Andrew McCutchen's Pirates Future: Will Cutch Return for Another Season? (2026)

The Legend of Andrew McCutchen: A Tale of Loyalty and Legacy

In a heartwarming twist, the Pirates have expressed their openness to re-signing Andrew McCutchen, a beloved figure who has spent a significant portion of his career with the team. But here's where it gets controversial: is it a wise move for a franchise aiming to improve its offensive prowess?

McCutchen, a veteran with 12 seasons under his belt as a Pirate, has made his intentions clear. He wants to return and contribute, acknowledging his shortcomings in the 2025 season. "I need to prove my worth and show I can still perform," he stated, a sentiment echoed by Bucs GM Ben Cherington.

Cherington praised McCutchen's impact and legacy, emphasizing the desire to maintain a strong relationship. "Andrew's contribution is invaluable. We want to ensure we have a winning team when we hit the ballpark in June and July." However, the GM also highlighted the need to focus on building a competitive roster, leaving McCutchen's role uncertain.

While McCutchen's 2025 stats (.239/.333/.367 with 13 homers) might not impress, his 95 wRC+ ranked fourth among Pirate hitters, indicating a lack of depth in the lineup. The team has signed Ryan O'Hearn as a potential DH, but McCutchen's experience and right-handed bat could still be valuable, especially against left-handed pitching.

Improving the offense is a priority, and the Pirates have brought in young talent like Brandon Lowe and Jhostynxon Garcia. However, the decision to re-sign McCutchen might depend on whether the team values his veteran presence or opts for a more versatile, younger player.

And this is the part most people miss: McCutchen's return could be a boost for the team's morale and a step towards breaking their losing streak. With seven consecutive losing seasons, the Bucs need a spark, and McCutchen's presence might just be it.

So, the question remains: Will the Pirates hold on to their franchise icon, or will they prioritize a youth movement? It's a delicate balance, and the decision could shape the team's future. What do you think? Should the Pirates stick with McCutchen, or is it time for a new era?

