Andrew Mangiapane on Waivers: Edmonton Oilers' Trade Deadline Strategy Explained (2026)

The Edmonton Oilers are making a bold move just days before the NHL trade deadline, and it involves a significant player! With the clock ticking down, the Oilers are scrambling to gain more financial flexibility and potentially bolster their lineup for the crucial final stretch of the season. This urgency has led them to place forward Andrew Mangiapane and defenseman Alec Regula on waivers.

This decision regarding Mangiapane is particularly noteworthy. It appears the Oilers' efforts to find a trade partner for the 29-year-old winger have hit a roadblock. Sources indicate that Mangiapane has been on the trade block since the holiday season, but his contract, which includes a full no-move clause, has complicated any potential deals. "I think there is an understanding there that if the Oilers could find something for Mangiapane with another team, where he might have a bigger role, he would be willing to waive," reported Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. "If another situation can be found, I think Mangiapane would be willing to look at it."

For those unfamiliar, Mangiapane was a free agent last offseason after the Capitals did not re-sign him. The Oilers saw an opportunity to add depth to their forward lines and signed him to a two-year contract worth $7.2 million, with a cap hit of $3.6 million. However, it seems this move hasn't quite panned out as hoped for the Toronto, Ontario native on the Connor McDavid-led Oilers, who are aiming to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive year. Mangiapane has struggled to make a significant impact, accumulating only 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 52 games, putting him on track for his worst statistical season in the NHL.

But here's where it gets interesting: when Mangiapane is on the ice, the Oilers' performance metrics are concerning. They have an expected goals percentage of 47.8% and have been outscored 38-21 at even strength. This is a team-worst -17 differential with him on the ice, a stat that truly highlights the challenges.

And this is the part most people miss: placing Mangiapane on waivers serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it opens the door for another NHL team to claim him. If he clears waivers, the Oilers gain the flexibility to send him to the minors, which would save them $1.15 million of his $3.6 million salary cap hit as the trade deadline looms. This financial maneuver is crucial for teams looking to make last-minute additions.

Rumors have linked several teams to Mangiapane, including the Toronto Maple Leafs. It's worth noting that other players also found themselves on waivers today, including Guillaume Brisebois (Canucks), Robby Fabbri (Blues), and Luke Kunin (Panthers).

Now, let's talk about the core issue: Is waiving a player like Mangiapane, especially one with a no-move clause, a sign of desperation or a smart strategic move to clear cap space? Do you think another team will take a chance on him, or is he destined for the minors? Share your thoughts in the comments below – I'd love to hear your take!