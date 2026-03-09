Andrew Llinares Leaves Fremantle: What's Next for the Global Entertainment Boss? (2026)

The entertainment industry is abuzz with the news of Andrew Llinares' departure from Fremantle, a major player in the global entertainment scene. But is this move a surprising twist or a natural progression?

Andrew Llinares, the creative powerhouse behind some of the most popular TV shows, is leaving his position as Global Entertainment Head at Fremantle. This comes after a three-year stint, during which he made a significant impact on the company's international success. Llinares, a former executive producer of the beloved show Dancing with the Stars, has been a key figure in Fremantle's rise.

And here's where it gets intriguing: Llinares is stepping away from his London-based role, citing a desire to return to his creative roots. He wants to 'make shows and be creative' again, a passion that drove his impressive career. But the question remains: why now?

Llinares' influence at Fremantle was undeniable. He was the driving force behind the company's internationally acclaimed entertainment portfolio, including the development of hit formats like Got Talent, Too Hot To Handle, and The Piano. His creative vision and leadership were instrumental in Fremantle's global success, as evidenced by his work on Dancing with the Stars and his previous roles as showrunner for The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

CEO Jennifer Mullin praised Llinares, calling him 'a visionary creative'. She acknowledged his invaluable contributions, especially in developing iconic and successful entertainment shows. But Llinares' departure leaves a significant void, with his replacement yet to be announced.

Llinares himself admitted that the decision was challenging, given Fremantle's exceptional reputation and talented teams worldwide. However, his creative calling proved irresistible. He leaves with fond memories and an open invitation for future collaborations.

But wait, there's more to this story. Last month, Christian Vesper, Fremantle's global drama and film chief, also announced his exit after a decade. Could these departures signal a shift in Fremantle's creative direction? Or is it simply a natural evolution of a thriving entertainment company?

What do you think? Is Andrew Llinares' departure a surprising move, or a natural step in his creative journey? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the future of Fremantle's entertainment empire!