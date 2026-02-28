Ancient Snake Species Discovered After 40 Years in Museum: Unveiling Paradoxophidion richardoweni (2026)

An extinct snake's story has finally emerged from the shadows, shedding light on a fascinating chapter in the evolution of these slithering creatures. This ancient serpent, Paradoxophidion richardoweni, has been hiding in plain sight for decades, its fossils overlooked in museum collections. But here's where it gets controversial... this snake's unique characteristics might just rewrite our understanding of modern snake lineages.

In 1981, researchers stumbled upon a set of ancient snake vertebrae at Hordle Cliff, England. For over 40 years, these remains gathered dust, unrecognized as the bones of a new species. Now, scientists have identified them as belonging to Paradoxophidion, a snake that lived approximately 37 million years ago, during a time when England's climate was vastly different.

The discovery of Paradoxophidion is significant because it provides clues to the early evolution of the largest group of living snakes, the caenophidians. This snake appears to be an early member of this group, showcasing a unique blend of traits that are now found in different modern snake species. Its genus name, Paradoxophidion, meaning 'paradox snake' in Greek, reflects this intriguing mix.

The species name, richardoweni, honors Sir Richard Owen, a key figure in paleontology who played a role in establishing the Natural History Museum, where these fossils are now housed. Lead author Dr. Georgios Georgalis shares his excitement, describing the experience of discovering a new species from museum collections as a 'dream come true'.

Hordle Cliff, located near Christchurch on England's south coast, is a treasure trove of Eocene fossils, a period spanning from 56 to 34 million years ago. Dr. Marc Jones, a curator at the museum, notes that during this time, England's climate was much warmer, with higher levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide. This warmer climate likely supported a greater variety of snake species, including Paradoxophidion.

See Also Saving the Arctic: Crazy Geoengineering Ideas to Reverse Climate Change

The site has a rich history of fossil discoveries, with Barbara Rawdon-Hastings, the fossil-hunting Marchioness of Hastings, collecting crocodile relative skulls in the early 1800s. Since then, Hordle Cliff has yielded fossils of turtles, lizards, mammals, and, of course, snakes, some of which have been pivotal in paleontological research.

CT scans were used to study the tiny vertebrae of Paradoxophidion in detail. These scans revealed 31 vertebrae from different parts of the snake's spine, providing a digital record that can be shared and studied by anyone. The scans showed slight variations in shape and size, typical of snake spine bones, but also shared features indicating they belonged to a single species.

While the fossils don't provide a clear picture of the snake's lifestyle, they bear a striking resemblance to the vertebrae of acrochordids, or elephant trunk snakes, known for their loose, baggy skin. Today, these snakes are found in Southeast Asia and northern Australia, and they are among the earliest branches of the caenophidian family tree. This similarity raises the possibility that Paradoxophidion could be the oldest known member of this family, suggesting an aquatic lifestyle.

However, the evidence is not conclusive, and further study is needed to determine the snake's exact place in the caenophidian family tree. Dr. Georgalis plans to continue exploring the fossil reptile collections, believing there are more undiscovered species waiting to be found. He aims to study a variety of snake fossils, including the remains of the giant aquatic snake Palaeophis, first discovered in England in the 19th century.

This ancient snake's story is a reminder that sometimes the most fascinating discoveries are hidden in plain sight, waiting for the right eyes to see them. It also highlights the importance of museum collections and the ongoing work of paleontologists in unraveling the mysteries of our planet's past. So, what do you think? Could this ancient snake be a key to understanding modern snake evolution? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!