Ancient Climate Change: CO2, Fires, and Erosion | Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (2026)

Imagine a world where the Earth's thermostat was cranked up, triggering massive wildfires and reshaping entire landscapes. This isn't a futuristic scenario—it happened 56 million years ago. During this ancient period, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), the planet experienced a rapid temperature surge of five degrees Celsius, and the consequences were dramatic. But here's where it gets fascinating: biologist Mei Nelissen and her team have uncovered startling details about how this warming event unfolded, and it’s eerily relevant to our modern climate crisis.

Nelissen, a PhD researcher at NIOZ and Utrecht University, analyzed pollen, spores, and sediment layers drilled from the Norwegian Sea in 2021. These layers, remarkably preserved down to seasonal changes, revealed a shocking transformation. Within just 300 years of a CO2 spike, vast coniferous forests vanished, replaced by ferns. And this is the part most people miss: the disruption didn’t stop there. Charcoal deposits soared, indicating rampant wildfires, while clay minerals in the sediment showed that entire land sections washed into the sea due to erosion. For the first time, scientists could pinpoint how swiftly ecosystems collapse under extreme stress.

The oceans didn’t escape unscathed either. As CO2 levels skyrocketed, seawater acidified, making it impossible for marine organisms to build calcium carbonate shells. This ancient event mirrors today’s ocean acidification, but with one crucial difference: the current rate of CO2 emissions is two to ten times faster than during the PETM. While the PETM’s warming was likely triggered by methane releases from the seabed and volcanic activity, today’s crisis is driven by human actions—burning fossil fuels. In geological terms, this pace is unprecedented.

Here’s the kicker: the PETM’s disruptions didn’t just happen; they amplified the warming. Carbon released from burning forests and eroded soils fed back into the atmosphere, creating a vicious cycle. Sound familiar? Today, we’re already seeing more wildfires, extreme weather, and flooding. Nelissen warns, ‘We must take this seriously. The past is a stark reminder of what could lie ahead if we don’t act.’

But here’s a controversial thought: Could the PETM’s rapid changes be a blueprint for our future, or are we underestimating the resilience of modern ecosystems? Nelissen’s findings, published in PNAS, highlight the urgency of understanding these ancient events. Her supervisors, Joost Frieling and Henk Brinkhuis, played a pivotal role in retrieving the sediment samples during a 2021 expedition. The discovery of Apectodinium augustum microfossils confirmed the sediment’s PETM origins, marking a milestone in climate research.

What do you think? Are we headed toward a repeat of the PETM, or can we still steer clear of its worst outcomes? Let’s discuss in the comments—this isn’t just history; it’s a warning for our future.