Analyzing the Atlanta Braves' Starting Pitchers for the 2026 Season (2026)

The Ultimate Starting Pitcher Breakdown

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher Breakdown

Let's dive into the Braves' starting rotation and analyze each pitcher's potential for the upcoming season.

Expected Starters:

Chris Sale (LHP): Sale backed up his miraculous 2024 season with another impressive year, but a fractured rib kept him off the field for over two months. While he's a stud on the mound, his injury history and limited innings availability make him a risky pick for deeper leagues. In shallower leagues, he could be a valuable asset, but for 12-teamers and above, I'd opt for a more reliable option.

Spencer Schwellenbach (RHP): Schwellenbach's 2024 performance made him a fan favorite with his diverse arsenal and impressive skills. However, an elbow fracture in 2025 raises concerns. While he may return to form, the uncertainty surrounding his velocity and overall health makes him a risky choice. In a normal year, he'd be a stud, but for now, we must wait and see.

Spencer Strider (RHP): Strider's story is an intriguing one. After undergoing elbow surgery, he returned with a diminished four-seamer, which was the cornerstone of his success. It's highly unlikely he'll regain his elite fastball in one offseason, making him a pitcher to avoid in drafts this spring, unless he falls to the later rounds. See Also 3 Key Resolutions for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2026: A New Year, A New Era

Hurston Waldrep (RHP): Waldrep's reliance on his splitter is a cause for concern. While it can be an effective pitch, his heavy usage of it leaves his other pitches lacking. His overall arsenal is average at best, and his success is too dependent on the splitter. Avoid drafting him in 12-team leagues, as his performance is too unpredictable.

Reynaldo López (RHP): López had a forgettable 2025 season, but he's expected to return to the rotation in 2026. His slider and curve can be effective, but his hittable four-seamer, especially against left-handed batters, is a red flag. He could be a late-round flier, but don't expect him to replicate his 2024 success.

On the Fringe:

Grant Holmes (RHP): Holmes had a rollercoaster 2024, but his strong finish gives him a chance to secure the #5 spot in the rotation. His slider is a weapon, and if his cutter can improve his struggles against lefties, he could be a valuable addition. However, his tumultuous nature makes him a risky pick.

Bryce Elder (RHP): Elder is a sinker/slider pitcher who can have great days, but his inconsistency makes him a tough sell. He's more of a streaming option than a reliable starter.

Joey Wentz (RHP): Wentz showed flashes of success in 2025 with improved extension and the addition of a slider and changeup. He's likely to get another chance in the rotation, but for now, he's an outside shot. Keep an eye on him for a potential mid-season pickup.

Names to Know:

AJ Smith-Shawver (RHP): AJSS underwent TJS in June and is unlikely to return in 2026. His ability when healthy is questionable, so it's best to avoid him.

Carlos Carrasco (RHP): Carrasco filled in for the Braves last season when their entire rotation went down with injuries. He's still with the team but is unlikely to be a regular starter. He's a dart throw on any given night.

Relevant Prospects:

Blake Burkhalter (RHP, AAA): Burkhalter is an over-the-top righty with a solid fastball/cutter combo. He needs to improve his command and find his putaway offering, but he has the potential to be an innings eater.

Cam Caminiti (LHP, A): Caminiti is a young, cross-firing southpaw with a promising future. He has a hard-throwing SWATCH changeup and a solid horizontal breaker. Keep an eye on his control and development.

Didier Fuentes (RHP, MLB/AAA): Fuentes has a unique four-seamer with above-average vert and an impressive HAVAA. However, batters torched it in his brief MLB stint. He needs to improve his command and find a better approach against lefties.

Drue Hackenberg (RHP, AA): Hackenberg has a promising four-seamer and sinker in the mid-90s. His hard curveball is a leading secondary pitch. Keep an eye on his progression as he moves up to Triple-A.

Ian Mejia (RHP, AAA): Mejia is a soft-tosser with a wide arsenal, but his low velocity and reliance on command make him a wait-and-see prospect for 2026.

Jhancarlos Lara (RHP, AAA): Lara is a hard-throwing 2.5-pitch arm, but his command and movement need work. He's more likely to end up in the bullpen.

JR Ritchie (RHP, AAA): Ritchie is a Toby-type pitcher with a focus on strikes and crafty secondaries. He has a solid sinker and a promising kick-change for lefties. He could be a reliable innings eater with time.

Owen Murphy (RHP, A+): Murphy is a strike-throwing, low-velocity arm with a solid slider and curveball. He may not be an exciting arm, but he could develop into a sufficient innings eater.

