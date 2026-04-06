Anaheim Ducks Snap Skid with 3-1 Win over Dallas Stars | NHL Recap (2026)

Anaheim Ducks' Resilience Shines Against Dallas Stars

The Anaheim Ducks demonstrated their resilience and determination in a thrilling 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, ending a nine-game losing streak. Despite being without their top three point scorers due to injury or illness, the Ducks showcased their early-season magic, outperforming the Stars in speed, physicality, and tenacity.

Chris Kreider and Beckett Sennecke found the back of the net, while Lukas Dostal was a wall in net, making crucial saves, especially after Dallas pulled their goalie in the final minutes. Jacob Trouba also contributed with an empty-net goal, securing the Ducks' much-needed win.

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The Stars' Roope Hintz scored, and Casey DeSmith made 22 saves, but the Ducks' collective effort proved too strong. The game saw the Ducks overcome their recent defensive struggles, giving up five or more goals in their previous five games.

The turning point came in the second period when a delayed penalty call set up the Ducks' first goal. Mikael Granlund's precise pass found Kreider, who snapped a shot past DeSmith for a 1-0 lead. Although the Ducks appeared to extend their lead, a controversial interference call waved off Alex Killorn's short-handed goal.

Sennecke's backhanded goal in the third period sealed the Ducks' victory, showcasing their ability to capitalize on opportunities. The Ducks' next challenge awaits as they travel to Los Angeles on Friday, while the Stars head to Utah on Thursday.

The Ducks' performance highlights the importance of teamwork and perseverance, even in the face of adversity. With their star players sidelined, the Ducks' collective effort and tactical adjustments proved decisive in their comeback win.