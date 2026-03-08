Ammy Virk's Emotional Appeal: Wife and Daughter Stranded in UAE Crisis (2026)

Ammy Virk's Emotional Plea: Wife and Daughter Stranded in UAE Amid Rising Tensions

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk is experiencing deep distress as his wife and six-year-old daughter remain stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amidst escalating tensions following the Israel-US attack on Iran. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Virk shared his emotional state, emphasizing the personal impact of the situation on his family.

The 'Nikka Zaildar' actor expressed his inability to remain calm, stating, 'The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. As a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this.' He continued, 'My daughter's words, 'Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I'm a strong girl, Papa don't worry,' are not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day, we are family people.'

Virk's post highlighted the shared anxiety of families worldwide, as he prayed for the safety of those affected. He acknowledged the UAE government's efforts, noting their dedication to ensuring people's safety and support. Virk's message concluded with a plea for peace, stability, and well-being for everyone in the region, hoping that the challenging phase would soon pass.

Following Virk's post, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) general secretary Baltej Pannu reached out to the actor, offering support and reassurance. Pannu assured Virk that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is personally monitoring the situation and will take up the matter with the Central government to ensure the safety of his family. Mann plans to make every possible political and diplomatic effort to address the crisis.

The AAP leader emphasized the government's commitment to the safety of its citizens, especially those stranded abroad. He expressed concerns over the Gulf countries' ongoing crisis, praying for an early end to the war and the restoration of peace. The Punjab government is dedicated to finding an immediate resolution to the matter, working closely with the Central government.

The crisis has impacted several Punjabis, including tourists, who are stranded in affected countries. A newlywed couple from Sardoolgarh, Punjab's Mansa, is stuck in Dubai, with their family appealing for urgent evacuation. The escalating Middle-East conflict has led to the cancellation of numerous international flights, leaving many Indians stranded in Dubai and Sharjah. To assist Punjabis in need, Chief Minister Mann announced a 24/7 helpline number, promising all possible help.

Punjab NRI Affairs minister Dr. Ravjot Singh wrote to the External Affairs Minister, seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the evacuation of stranded individuals in affected countries.