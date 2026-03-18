Amity Township Sets Up Warming Centers Amid Route 422 Power Outage | Local News Update (2026)

Imagine waking up to freezing temperatures, only to find your power is out—and you’re not alone. That’s the harsh reality for about 700 Met-Ed customers along Route 422 in Amity Township, where a localized power outage has left residents scrambling for warmth. But here’s where it gets even more challenging: the outage, which struck as temperatures plummeted to single digits early Wednesday, has also knocked out traffic signals in the Douglassville area, turning morning commutes into a game of caution. Township officials are stepping up, setting up warming centers to provide relief, but the question remains—how long will it take to restore power? And this is the part most people miss: the outage extends into the Amity Gardens housing community, leaving families in the cold. Township officials are in contact with Met-Ed, but for those without power, the wait can feel endless. If you’re affected and need more information, you’re urged to call Pam at 610-953-0017. But here’s the controversial part: are we prepared enough for such emergencies? With winter just beginning, this outage raises questions about infrastructure resilience and community preparedness. What do you think—are we doing enough to safeguard our communities during extreme weather? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Meanwhile, stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation, and don’t forget to check out other pressing stories like the shocking food safety inspections in Montgomery County, expert insights on the 2026 economy, and the surprising debate over heated birdbaths. There’s always more to the story—and we’re here to keep you informed.