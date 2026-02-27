AmeriGas Propane Delivery Delays: North Carolina Residents Left in the Cold (2026)

Imagine shivering in your own home, thermostat dropping, and no propane delivery in sight. This is the harsh reality for many AmeriGas customers across North Carolina and the East Coast, who are facing frustrating delays just as winter tightens its grip. But here's where it gets controversial: while AmeriGas blames increased demand and weather conditions, customers are left wondering why other companies seem to be managing deliveries just fine. Could there be more to the story?

Posted 2/4/2026, 9:37:34 PM | Updated 2/4/2026, 11:35:01 PM

Left in the Cold: AmeriGas Delays Spark Outrage

By Alex Littlehales, WRAL Reporter

Joseph Folk, a 79-year-old Durham County resident, anxiously monitors his propane tank. "Out of 1,000 gallons, I have 100 left," he shared with WRAL News. Folk, like many others, was promised a delivery from AmeriGas Propane within an eight-day window ending February 2nd. Yet, as of now, his tank remains empty, leaving him and his wife, also 79, without reliable heat.

"They said they tried to deliver, but they didn’t," Folk explained, frustrated by the lack of communication and the two-day delay. Despite numerous calls, he’s been met with vague assurances and unreturned messages. "You try to call, you’re placed on hold, and they say they’ll call back, but no one ever does."

And this is the part most people miss: North Carolina state law ties homeowners' hands when it comes to propane deliveries. Companies are prohibited from refilling tanks owned by competitors, leaving customers like Folk with little recourse. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services explains that the company owning the tank has a vested interest in the propane sales, often charging rent if a minimum purchase isn’t met. This leaves homeowners at the mercy of their provider, even if they find cheaper alternatives.

Folk discovered this the hard way when he tried to switch providers after finding prices up to $1 per gallon lower than AmeriGas. "I was denied," he said, highlighting the restrictive nature of the system. With the average propane price at $3.40 per gallon, according to the Energy Information Administration, these delays and limitations hit hard.

A Widespread Crisis

Folk’s story is far from unique. Across social media, AmeriGas customers are voicing their frustrations. John Prince, another Durham County resident, reported similar issues, with his home dropping to 60 degrees and no hot water. Danielle Ratcliffe, a Charlotte mother, ordered propane on January 19th but still had no heat as of February 3rd, despite repeated assurances. Navarrie Southerland from Asheville, after waiting in vain, canceled her AmeriGas order and sourced propane elsewhere, though her tank is now at a critical 10%.

When WRAL News reached out to AmeriGas, officials cited increased demand and weather conditions as the primary causes of delays. They claim to have brought in additional drivers and emphasized the need for clear, safe delivery paths. However, this explanation does little to soothe frustrated customers who’ve been left in the cold.

A History of Delays

This isn’t the first time AmeriGas has faced such issues. In 2022, the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office reported multiple complaints about delayed deliveries. Customers are advised to monitor their tanks closely and request refills when levels hit 30%, but for many, this advice feels like too little, too late.

The Bigger Question

Is AmeriGas doing enough to address these recurring issues? Or is the problem rooted in a system that prioritizes company profits over customer needs? We want to hear from you. Have you experienced similar delays? Do you think the current laws are fair? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let’s spark a conversation that could lead to real change. © 2026 Copyright Capitol Broadcasting Company