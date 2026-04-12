Americans Say ICE Has Gone Too Far: Poll Results and Analysis (2026)

Shocking Poll Reveals: Two-Thirds of Americans Believe ICE Has Crossed the Line in Immigration Enforcement

In the wake of two tragic shootings of U.S. citizens in Minnesota by federal immigration agents, a startling 65% of Americans now say that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has 'gone too far,' according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. This marks an 11-point surge in disapproval since last summer, fueled primarily by independents and Democrats, both groups showing double-digit increases in their concerns. But here's where it gets controversial: even as President Trump faces his highest disapproval ratings since the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, his core base remains unwavering, raising questions about the future of immigration policy and public trust in federal agencies.

The Erosion of Trump's Coalition

President Trump's overall approval rating lingers at a low 39%, with a staggering 56% disapproving and 51% strongly disapproving—the highest level of intense disapproval Marist has recorded since 2017. Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, notes a significant shift among key groups that once supported Trump, including younger voters, Latinos, and independents. 'Right now, those groups—they're the ones who deserted,' Miringoff explains. Yet, Trump's base remains loyal, backing policies like ICE's actions, tariffs, and even the controversial idea of the U.S. taking control of Greenland, which nearly 7 in 10 Republicans support, despite widespread opposition from independents and Democrats.

ICE Under Fire: Public Opinion Turns Sour

The backlash against ICE intensified after the Minnesota shootings, leading the Trump administration to reassign Greg Bovino, the official overseeing enforcement operations, and reduce the number of federal agents in the state. When asked about the situation, Trump admitted, 'Maybe we can use a little bit of a softer touch,' though he insisted, 'These are criminals. You're dealing with really hard criminals.' However, neither of the victims—Renee Macklin Good nor Alex Pretti—fit this description, highlighting a growing disconnect between rhetoric and reality. And this is the part most people miss: 60% of Americans disapprove of ICE's overall performance, with nearly the same number believing the agency is making the country less safe.

Protests and Polarization

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Mass protests against ICE have gained traction, with 59% of Americans viewing them as mostly legitimate, compared to 40% who see them as unlawful. Yet, Republicans remain steadfast in their support for ICE, with 77% approving of its actions and 75% dismissing protesters as unlawful actors. This polarization raises a critical question: Can a divided nation find common ground on immigration reform? Or will this issue further deepen the political chasm?

Trump's Policies Under the Microscope

Beyond immigration, Trump's policies continue to face scrutiny. His tariffs are widely seen as harmful to the economy (56% vs. 31%), and two-thirds oppose the idea of taking control of Greenland. Meanwhile, 72% believe the president should consult Congress before military action, and a majority of voters insist that lowering prices should be the administration's top priority. Yet, Trump's base remains an outlier, with 85% approving of his job performance and 66% believing tariffs are helping the economy. This disconnect begs the question: How sustainable is a presidency reliant on such a narrow base?

The Future of Trump's Coalition

Trump's 2024 victory hinged on independents, Latinos, and young voters, but this poll reveals a fractured coalition. Just 30% of independents approve of his performance, and Latinos—who once supported him in record numbers—have largely abandoned him, with 61% disapproving of ICE's actions and 70% believing the agency has gone too far. As the nation grapples with these issues, one thing is clear: the debate over ICE and Trump's policies is far from over. What do you think? Has ICE gone too far, or is this just political backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear from you!