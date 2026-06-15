American Football x Turnstile's Brendan Yates: 'No Feeling' Collaboration Breakdown (2026)

American Football's latest single, 'No Feeling', is a collaboration with Brendan Yates of Turnstile, marking a unique fusion of two prominent emo acts. This partnership is more than just a musical endeavor; it's a testament to the shared roots and evolving nature of the emo genre. The song, produced by Sonny DiPerri, showcases a harmonious blend of American Football's melodic, introspective style and Turnstile's intense, vocal-driven approach. The video, directed by Cady Buche and Travis Barron, adds a layer of intrigue, exploring themes of the unknown and the unexpected.

What makes this collaboration particularly fascinating is the unexpected vocal chemistry between Yates and Mike Kinsella. Kinsella initially wrote a 'gang vocal' part for the chorus, but Yates' unique voice and range transformed the song. His ability to convey emotion and power in a single note is a testament to his talent, and it's a refreshing change of pace from the typical scream-singing style of many modern emo acts. This collaboration also highlights the evolution of the emo genre, where artists are pushing boundaries and exploring new sounds.

From my perspective, this collaboration is a reminder of the importance of artistic freedom and the power of collaboration. It's a testament to the fact that music is a collaborative art form, and that artists should be encouraged to explore new sounds and push boundaries. The fact that Yates and Kinsella were able to come together and create something so unique and powerful is a reminder of the magic that can happen when artists are given the freedom to express themselves.

However, this collaboration also raises a deeper question about the role of artists in society. As Turnstile faces a harrowing incident involving former guitarist Brady Ebert, it's important to consider the impact of such events on the artists involved. The band's statement, 'We have no language left for Brady,' highlights the emotional toll that such incidents can take on artists. It's a reminder that artists are human beings with feelings and emotions, and that their well-being should be a priority.

In conclusion, American Football's collaboration with Brendan Yates of Turnstile is a powerful and thought-provoking moment in the emo genre. It's a reminder of the importance of artistic freedom, the power of collaboration, and the emotional toll that such incidents can take on artists. As we continue to explore the evolving nature of the emo genre, it's important to remember the human element behind the music and to support artists in their creative endeavors.