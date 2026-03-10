Amed Rosario Reveals His Red Sox Legend Admired & More Yankees Favorites! (2026)

The Yankees Finally Land Their Man: Amed Rosario's Journey Back to the Bronx

The New York Yankees have had their eye on Amed Rosario since his early days as a promising shortstop for the Mets. But here's where it gets interesting: despite their long-standing interest, the Yankees had to wait years to finally secure Rosario's talents. And this is the part most people miss: their pursuit wasn't without its twists and turns.

The Yankees first expressed interest in trading for Rosario before his move to Cleveland in 2021, and later attempted to sign him as a free agent two winters ago. However, Rosario opted for Washington, believing he'd get more playing time there. Fast forward to last summer, and the Yankees finally acquired Rosario from the Nationals, thrilled to add a versatile, right-handed hitter who excels against left-handed pitching. Rosario's ability to play second base, shortstop, third base, and the outfield made him an invaluable asset.

Rosario, now 30, batted an impressive .303 in 16 regular-season games for the Yankees last season, followed by a solid 3-for-10 performance in the postseason. After becoming a free agent, he's back with the Yankees on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, proving that sometimes patience pays off.

In a recent NJ.com spring training feature, Rosario opened up about his personal favorites, offering a glimpse into his life off the field. But here's where it gets controversial: when asked about his childhood sports hero, Rosario didn't hesitate to name Manny Ramirez, a figure who remains divisive among baseball fans due to his complex legacy. Could this choice spark debate among Yankees fans? We'll let you decide in the comments.

Here’s a deeper dive into Rosario’s favorites, which reveal a multifaceted personality:

Childhood sports hero: Manny Ramirez

Favorite movie: Fast & Furious

Favorite actor: Dwayne Johnson

Favorite musical artist: Dominican rapper T.Y.S and Michael Jackson

Best little league memory: Hitting his first home run in the Dominican Republic and excelling in Cal Ripken's tournament in Aberdeen, Maryland, where he won a Silver Slugger award.

Favorite zoo animals: Lions and hyenas

Best sport besides baseball: Basketball

Favorite road city: Los Angeles

Favorite ballpark: Yankee Stadium

Toughest pitchers to face: Joe Kelly and Kenley Jansen

Rule change proposal: One day off per week

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Favorite cartoon: Bugs Bunny

Favorite childhood toy: Baseball bat

Favorite family vacation: Jarabacoa, a mountainous region in the Dominican Republic known for its beauty and hiking trails.

Dream vacation: African safari

Favorite school subject: Art, which he continues to study and practice.

Favorite video game: Call of Duty

Favorite meal: Dominican Sancocho, a hearty meat-filled soup.

Favorite fast-food restaurant: In-N-Out Burger

Favorite candy: Sour Patch Kids

Favorite snack: Potato chips

Favorite ice cream flavor: Dulce de leche

Favorite TV station: ESPN

Hobbies: Collecting dogs, birds, shoes, baseball cards, and Legos

Dream dinner guests: His two grandmothers and his maternal grandfather.

Rosario’s journey back to the Yankees is a testament to persistence and talent. As he gears up for another season in the Bronx, one can’t help but wonder: will he become a cornerstone of the Yankees’ lineup? And what impact will his versatile skills have on the team’s success? Share your thoughts below—we’d love to hear your take on Rosario’s potential and his place in Yankees history.